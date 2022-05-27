Last updated on .From the section Golf

Justin Thomas beat Will Zalatoris in a play-off to win last week's PGA Championship, despite starting the final day seven shots off the lead

Charles Schwab Challenge second round leaderboard -9 S Scheffler (US), B Hossler (US), S Stallings (US); -8 P Reed (US); -7 P Perez (US), C Kirk (US) Selected:-6 V Hovland (Nor); -5 J Spieth (US); -4 R Knox (Sco); -2 L Donald (Eng); -1 I Poulter (Eng), T Fleetwood (Eng), A Rai (Eng); +3 J Thomas (US), W Zalatoris (US), J Rose (Eng) Full leaderboard

American Justin Thomas has missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge, a week after winning the US PGA Championship for the second time.

World number one and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is tied for the lead at the Colonial Country Club on nine under, alongside fellow Americans Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings.

World number five Thomas carded a two-over-par 72 to finish on three over.

Scotland's Russell Knox is tied for 15th place on four under.

Thomas beat American Will Zalatoris in a play-off to win at Southern Hills last Sunday. Zalatoris (three over) also missed the cut of one over in north Texas.

England's Luke Donald is two under, with compatriot Aaron Rai on one under alongside Ian Poulter and Tommy Fleetwood, who finished fifth at Southern Hills last Sunday.

Former world number one Justin Rose (three over) was another to miss the cut.

Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth is tied for 12th place on five under.