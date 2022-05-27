Last updated on .From the section Golf

Nelly Korda has seven career titles

World number two Nelly Korda will make her competitive return at next week's US Women's Open in North Carolina after recovering from a blood clot.

Korda, 23, was diagnosed with a clot in her left arm in March after swelling occurred following a workout, and had surgery in April to remove it.

The Olympic champion last played in February, at the LPGA Drive On Championship in Fort Myers.

"See you guys @uswomensopen next week," she posted on Instagram.

Korda will be targeting a second major of her career at the US Open, winning her first at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship last June.