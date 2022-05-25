McIlroy finished eighth at Southern Hills having led the field by one shot after the opening round

Rory McIlroy admits he will reflect upon his US PGA Championship display as "one that got away" after his challenge for a fifth major title fell away.

A five-under 65 saw McIlroy lead after day one at Southern Hills before error-strewn rounds on Friday and Saturday sent him tumbling down the leaderboard.

"Regrets? Yeah I regret I didn't take advantage of the benign conditions on Friday," he told the Irish Independent. external-link

"I regret the big numbers I made on the par threes on Saturday."

The Northern Irishman also confirmed that he will not play in the Irish Open at Mount Juliet, instead using the time to play links golf in preparation for The Open Championship at St Andrews.

The day after the Irish Open finishes in county Kilkenny, McIlroy will join a star-studded field which includes Tiger Woods in the two-day JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor in Limerick.

McIlroy's fast start at Southern Hills was in contrast to many of his recent attempts to claim a first major since 2014, which have been blighted by slow starts and left him chasing the leaders going into the weekend.

A 71 on Friday was followed by a four-over 74 on Saturday which left him nine shots off the lead going into the final round.

"I have to take the positives - and the fact that eighth place in a Major is absolutely the worst I feel I could've finished last week," he reflected.

"I just have to stay as patient as possible. I know that if I keep playing the golf that I'm playing the chances are going to present themselves.

"I'm going to give myself a few more chances this year, not just to win Majors but to win golf tournaments in general," added McIlroy, whose next attempt to end his eight-year wait for a fifth major will come in the US Open at Brookline from 16-19 June.