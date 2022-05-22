Close menu

US PGA Championship: Justin Thomas beats Will Zalatoris in a play-off

By Alex BysouthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Golf

US PGA Championship final leaderboard
-5 J Thomas (US), W Zalatoris; -4 M Pereira (Chi); -3 T Fleetwood (Eng), M Fitzpatrick (Eng), C Kirk (US); -2 R McIlroy (NI)
Selected others: Level J Rose (Eng), T Hatton (Eng); +2 S Lowry (Ire); +3 B Watson (US); +4 J Spieth (US);

American Justin Thomas staged a remarkable fightback before beating Will Zalatoris in a play-off to win the US PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

Thomas trailed by seven at the start of the day but posted a three-under 67 to set the clubhouse target at five under.

Chile's Mito Pereira looked set to win a first major title but double-bogeyed the 18th after hitting his tee shot into a creek to finish at four under.

England's Matt Fitzpatrick (73) and Tommy Fleetwood (67) ended three under.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, who led the tournament after the opening day, closed with a 68 to finish eighth at two under par in Oklahoma.

Thomas was one over after six holes on Sunday but had four birdies in his final 10 holes to fire his way to the top of the leaderboard, with Zalatoris hanging on to also finish on five under par and capitalise on Pereira's capitulation.

But it was the world number nine who prevailed in the three-hole shootout, making a decisive birdie on the 17th to claim his second major after also winning this event in 2017.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:59

    I thought this golf course was where the player who leads after the first two rounds usually go onto win it. So Justin Thomas winning this tournament from being seven shots behind is one heck of a comeback

  • Comment posted by TookOneForTheTeam, today at 00:57

    That was some beautiful driving and iron shots in the play off holes by Thomas. Great play to win it.

    Unfortunate for Pereira but should have played 18 more conservatively from the tea.

  • Comment posted by Roy, today at 00:55

    Such calmness courage and resolve from Justin. Showed how to do it.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:55

    Well done Justin and also having a great caddie in Jim Bones Mackay

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:55

    The future of American golf is bright as they keep producing so many talented golfers. I cant see us winning another Ryder Cup for at least the next five years

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:54

    Well done Justin Thomas and also a special mention to Will Zalatoris who looks like a future major champion in the making

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:53

    Fantastic performance from Justin Thomas. I thought his interview after the first round saying that he felt comfortable playing on this Southern Hills golf course and he knew what conditions to expect in the state of Oklahoma. That told me he had a great chance of winning this USPGA Championship

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 01:01

      margaret replied:
      Such a pity you didn't back that up with a substantial wager.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:52

    Well done Justin Thomas on winning his second PGA Championship and second major of his career. He certainly deserved it as i thought he was the most consistent throughout the four rounds and also came across of having the right attitude on playing this difficult golf course

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:52

    Who was those people shouting when the players making their drives off the tee in the play off. It would only happen in the good old USA

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:51

    Why would those fans shout, Lets go Willy. Well at least it was better than some of the stuff they used to shout in the past

