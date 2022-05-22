Last updated on .From the section Golf

US PGA Championship final leaderboard -5 J Thomas (US), W Zalatoris; -4 M Pereira (Chi); -3 T Fleetwood (Eng), M Fitzpatrick (Eng), C Kirk (US); -2 R McIlroy (NI) Selected others: Level J Rose (Eng), T Hatton (Eng); +2 S Lowry (Ire); +3 B Watson (US); +4 J Spieth (US);

American Justin Thomas staged a remarkable fightback before beating Will Zalatoris in a play-off to win the US PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

Thomas trailed by seven at the start of the day but posted a three-under 67 to set the clubhouse target at five under.

Chile's Mito Pereira looked set to win a first major title but double-bogeyed the 18th after hitting his tee shot into a creek to finish at four under.

England's Matt Fitzpatrick (73) and Tommy Fleetwood (67) ended three under.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, who led the tournament after the opening day, closed with a 68 to finish eighth at two under par in Oklahoma.

Thomas was one over after six holes on Sunday but had four birdies in his final 10 holes to fire his way to the top of the leaderboard, with Zalatoris hanging on to also finish on five under par and capitalise on Pereira's capitulation.

But it was the world number nine who prevailed in the three-hole shootout, making a decisive birdie on the 17th to claim his second major after also winning this event in 2017.

