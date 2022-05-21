Close menu

US PGA Championship: Tiger Woods withdraws after third round

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Breaking news

Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the US PGA Championship after struggling in the third round of the major at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The 15-time major winner had his third worst round in a major, a nine-over 79, that left him joint last on 12 over.

He also made five consecutive bogeys for the first time in a major since turning professional in 1996.

Woods only returned to competitive golf at the Masters in April, 14 months after a life-threatening car crash.

More to follow.

Top Stories

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • BBC Sport app

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport