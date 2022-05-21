Last updated on .From the section Golf

Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the US PGA Championship after struggling in the third round of the major at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The 15-time major winner had his third worst round in a major, a nine-over 79, that left him joint last on 12 over.

He also made five consecutive bogeys for the first time in a major since turning professional in 1996.

Woods only returned to competitive golf at the Masters in April, 14 months after a life-threatening car crash.

More to follow.