Bryson DeChambeau is hopeful of playing this week's US PGA Championship in Oklahoma despite missing much of the year with a wrist and hip injury.

The 2020 US Open champion ignored his doctor's advice to play at the Masters in April but then had an operation on his left wrist after missing the cut.

He then said he was aiming to play "at the highest level within two months".

However, he wrote on Twitter on Monday: "Going to test how I'm feeling and decide on whether to compete."

The American, 28, fractured a bone in his hand and injured his hip when he slipped on a marble floor while playing table tennis, forcing him to pull out of the Saudi International in February.

DeChambeau, the world number 22, missed six weeks of the season but played at the WGC Match Play and Valero Texas Open in March - he won just half a point at the match play event and missed the cut in Texas.

He then elected to play at Augusta National despite being only 80% fit because "it comes around once a year and I got to give it a go".

But he was 12 over par after following a first-round 76 with 80 in the second round to miss the halfway cut.

The US PGA Championship, the second men's major of the year, is being held at the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa from 19-22 May.