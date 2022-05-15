Last updated on .From the section Golf

Woods' total of 15 majors is three behind Jack Nicklaus' record

Tiger Woods says he is feeling a "lot stronger" than he did at last month's Masters as he prepares to play in this week's US PGA Championship in Oklahoma.

Woods played nine holes on Sunday at Southern Hills, where he won his fourth US PGA title in 2007.

The 15-time major winner is still recuperating from leg and foot injuries suffered in a car crash last February.

"We started ramping up a week ago, played a bit more golf and it was good. Everything is better," said Woods, 46.

The former world number one made the cut at the Masters in April, just 14 months after his single car accident in Los Angeles left him unable to walk for three months after needing multiple operations on his injuries.

He found the hilly terrain at Augusta National tiring though and faded over the final two rounds, shooting consecutive rounds of six-over-par 78.

However his caddie Joe LaCava said on Sunday: "I think the endurance is there now. I don't think he's getting quite as tired as quickly.

"Other than the fact he won here 15 years ago, I think it's the stamina and endurance thing that excites him the most."

The par-70 Southern Hills course in Tulsa has undergone a renovation since Woods won his 13th major there and he paid a visit several weeks ago to scope out the changes.

Meanwhile, England's Paul Casey has withdrawn from the third major of the year.

The world number 24 has been struggling with a back injury and has not played since finishing third at the Players Championship in March.

South Korea's Sungjae Im is also out after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Scotland's Russell Knox and American Scott Stallings are their replacements.