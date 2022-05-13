Last updated on .From the section Golf

Defending champion Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from next week's PGA Championship, tournament organisers say.

The American, 51, became the oldest major winner in history last year when he won the PGA at Kiawah Island for his sixth career major title.

He has not played since January and has been taking a break from golf after criticising Saudi Arabia's regime.

The fallout saw him miss the Masters for the first time in 28 years.

More to follow.