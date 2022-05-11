Last updated on .From the section Golf

Henrik Stenson and Thomas Bjorn were both members of Europe's winning team in 2014

Europe captain Henrik Stenson has named Thomas Bjorn as his first vice-captain for the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome.

Bjorn helped Europe win the trophy in each of his three playing appearances.

The Dane was captain for their win in Paris in 2018 and has been vice-captain on four previous occasions.

"I thought my Ryder Cup story may have concluded in Paris but, once Henrik Stenson took charge, I knew I had another chapter left in me," the 51-year-old said on social media. external-link

"I'm honoured to be Henrik's VC and I'll do all I can to support him and his team. Time to get to work and bring that trophy home."

Europe are aiming to regain the trophy following their record 19-9 defeat to the United States at Whistling Straits last year.

Stenson, who was part of the team alongside Bjorn in 2014 before being one of the Dane's 12 players in 2018, was named as the 2023 captain in March.

"I trust him implicitly and I know any advice he will give me will be honest and direct," said the Swede, 46.