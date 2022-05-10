Last updated on .From the section Golf

Scottie Scheffler won The Masters title this year

World number one Scottie Scheffler has confirmed his intention to play in this year's Scottish Open Championship at The Renaissance Club in July.

It will also be the first co-sanctioned regular event between the DP World Tour, formerly known as The European Tour, and the PGA Tour.

Scheffler tied for 12th when making his Scottish Open debut last year.

"I can't wait to play in front of the Scottish fans once again," the 25-year-old said.

"I enjoyed the week at the Scottish Open last year and I'm looking forward to getting back to the Renaissance Club in July for the start of an exciting two weeks in Scotland."

The Scottish Open is once again being held the week prior to The Open Championship, with some of the top players in the world using the East Lothian event as part of their build up to the 150th running of the major at St Andrews.

Reigning Open champion Collin Morikawa and major winners Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are among other top Americans to have committed to the Scottish Open along with top-ranked home hope Robert MacIntyre and defending champion Min Woo Lee.

Scheffler has rocketed to the top of the official world rankings this year after winning the WGC Match-play Championship and the Arnold Palmer Invitational, followed by his first major win at The Masters in Augusta.