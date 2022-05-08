Last updated on .From the section Golf

Max Homa won the tournament by two shots

Wells Fargo Championship final leaderboard -8 M Homa (US); -6 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), C Young (US), K Bradley; -4 R McIlroy (NI); -3 S Jaeger (Ger), L Griffin (US); A Lahiri (Ind) Selected others: -2 S Cink (US); -1 J Day (Aus); Level S Garcia (Spa); +1 L Donald (Eng); +3 R Knox (Sco); +4 T Hatton (Eng); +9 C Tarren (Eng) Full leaderboard

American Max Homa took advantage of compatriot Keegan Bradley's errors to win the Wells Fargo Championship in Maryland by two shots.

Homa started the final round two behind the former US PGA champion but Bradley double bogeyed the second.

Both players struggled on the back nine but Homa held a one shot advantage going to the last.

Bradley two-putted for another bogey and Homa's routine par left him the winner on eight under.

Bradley ended up in a three-way tie for second on six under alongside England's Matt Fitzpatrick and American Cameron Young while defending champion Rory McIlroy finished with a 68 to lie four-under overall.

It is world number 38 Homa's fourth PGA Tour title with his previous one coming in September in Napa, California.

It means he joins Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, fellow American Sam Burns, Australian Cameron Smith and 2021 Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama of Japan as a multiple PGA Tour winner in the current season.

"It feels good," said the 31-year-old. "It's a special day for me. I just feel like life is good and I'm playing some good golf.

"I'm coming into my own and starting to believe in myself and that's all I can ask for."

Bradley had been chasing his first title in four years.

"I didn't play my best golf," he said. "It was choppy and then I had a couple good stretches but I had a chance there at the end, so I'm proud of that aspect of it."