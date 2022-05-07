Last updated on .From the section Golf

Bradley has dealt well with the tournament's wet conditions

Wells Fargo Championship third-round leaderboard -8 K Bradley (US); -6 M Homa (US); -4 A Lahiri (Ind), J Hahn (US); -3 M Fitzpatrick (Eng) Selected others:-2 R McIlroy (NI); -1 J Day (Aus); +2 T Hatton (Eng), R Knox (Sco), S Garcia (Spa); +4 L Donald (Eng); +6 C Tarren (Eng) Full leaderboard

American Keegan Bradley shot the lowest round for the second day in a row at the Wells Fargo Championship to take a two-shot lead into the final day.

Bradley followed up his second-round 65 with a 67 at TPC Potomac in Maryland for an eight-under total.

His nearest challenger is compatriot Max Homa, with India's Anirban Lahiri and American James Hahn on four under.

Bradley, the 2011 US PGA champion, is chasing a fifth PGA Tour win - his last came in 2018 at the BMW Championship.

England's Matt Fitzpatrick is three under after a 71 while Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy is six shots off the lead on two under after a 68 that helped to make amends for his second-round 73.

Halfway leader Jason Day of Australia slipped down the leaderboard after a 79 that included two double bogeys and he is now on one under.