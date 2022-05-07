Last updated on .From the section Golf

Olesen's only previous victory in the UK came in 2015 at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland

British Masters third-round leaderboard -11 T Olesen (Den); -8 H Long (Ger), M Armitage (Eng); -7 R Ramsay (Sco), R Hojgaard (Den), J Walters (SA), C Hanna (US), F Zanotti (Par) Selected others: -6 C Syme (Sco); -4 D Willett (Eng), J Donaldson (Wal) Full leaderboard

Former Ryder Cup player Thorbjorn Olesen will take a three-shot lead into the final round of the British Masters as he searches for a first win since being cleared of sexual assault.

An eagle-birdie finish at The Belfry, following an earlier eagle on the fifth, saw the Dane move to 11 under.

England's Marcus Armitage and second-round leader Hurley Long share second with Scot Richie Ramsay a shot behind.

"It's been a long time since I've been in this position," said Olesen, 32.

"I know how hard it is to win out here. I'm sure guys are going to come after me. I just have to stay aggressive and see what happens."

The Dane has five European Tour wins, but his last came in June 2018.

Olesen was cleared in December last year of sexually assaulting a woman on a flight in 2019.

He claimed he was not in control of his body after drinking and taking prescription-only sleeping pills.

Olesen was 62nd in the world at the time but has now slipped to 376 and has previously said he wondered if he would ever return to his best form.

"I feel like I have plenty of experience," he added. "I've been out here for a long time, but I've been close a lot times and haven't won.

"So today was still a learning experience. I haven't felt nervous like this for a while, but I've always enjoyed that feeling when I get into contention.

"I had a look at the leaderboard on 15 so I sensed that no-one was going really low, which actually made it easier to stay patient. But I did not expect that finish when I stood on the 17th tee."

Ramsay led for much of the day but bogeyed two of the final three holes and is four shots back on seven under along with four others.