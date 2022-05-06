Last updated on .From the section Golf

Danny Willett last won at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in October

British Masters second-round leaderboard -9: H Long (Ger); -8: R Ramsay (Sco), T Olesen (Den), M Kinhult (Swe); -7: R Hojgaard (Den); -6: J Walters (SA), D Willett (Eng), M Armitage (Eng), S Soderberg (Swe) Full leaderboard

Scotland's Richie Ramsay is in contention at the British Masters, where tournament host Danny Willett fired the lowest score on day two to move 70 places up the leaderboard.

Ramsay - without a win since 2015 - carded a three-under-par 69 to move on to eight under overall.

Germany's Hurly Long leads on nine under while Willett is three behind.

"To pass myself the trophy would be a pretty cool experience," said Willett who will present the winner's trophy.

The 34-year-old, who was one over after his opening round at the Belfry before shooting a seven-under-par 65, added: "I wasn't quite expecting that.

"I giggled to myself. I think we were 99th on the 16th green last night and then looked up there today and we were fifth. It's a pretty decent effort.

"Today felt like myself playing, yesterday felt like my brother."

Podcasts and Murray lift Ramsay

Willett is tied for sixth with a group of players which includes his compatriot Marcus Armitage, who shot a five-under-par 67 on day two.

Germany's Long birdied five of his last six holes to top the standings.

Ramsay, 38, is ranked 388th in the world having reached as high as 57th in 2012.

In discussing his fine form this week he revealed he has found inspiration in podcasts about mindset and that he was inspired by a documentary detailing Andy Murray's comeback to tennis after having his hip resurfaced.

"That kind of stuff is really inspirational, especially when they are Scottish," he said.

"It's nice to see your name up there. Everybody goes through ups and downs. It's not clear movement forward all the time. I have dealt with a bit of the downs over the last five weeks really well.

"You have to be consistent everyday. Be the best you can everyday. If that is not enough I can walk away with my head held high. I believe nine times out of 10 good things will come of that."