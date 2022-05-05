Last updated on .From the section Golf

Thorbjorn Olesen shares the early lead at the British Masters

British Masters first-round leaderboard -6: T Olesen (Den), R Fox (NZ); -5: H Long (Ger), A Wu (Chn), R Ramsay (Sco) Full leaderboard

Thorbjorn Olesen says he has wondered if he would ever return to his best form after taking a share of the lead at the British Masters.

The former Ryder Cup winner was cleared in December last year of sexually assaulting a woman on a flight in 2019.

He claimed he was not in control of his body after drinking and taking prescription-only sleeping pills.

In Friday's opening round his bogey-free 66 saw him share the lead at six-under par with New Zealand's Ryan Fox.

Denmark's Olesen, 32, has fallen from 62nd in the world in 2019 to 376th now and after his opening round at the Belfry said: "You have to stay in the present, obviously, but it's been a while since I've been in the winner's circle and that's my main goal this year.

"I've not been working hard enough for a few years to be at that level, so I know there is a lot of work to be done.

"There have been certain points where you are not sure if you can get back, so it comes down to confidence and belief and there have been a few hard days.

"But I feel I am on the right track now and starting to get a team back together that is helping me again - I think that is very important."

Scotland's Richie Ramsay is in a group of three players a shot off the pace on five under.

The 38-year-old recovered from a bogey on the second hole to fire himself into early contention, while defending champion Richard Bland and tournament host Danny Willett are both at one-over par.