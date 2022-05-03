Lee Westwood has 44 career victories and has represented Europe in 10 Ryder Cups

Lee Westwood says he "and many others" have asked to be released from the PGA and DP World Tour to play in June's first event of Greg Norman's Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational series.

The $250m (£200m) series, is regarded as the first incarnation of the proposed breakaway Super League.

"This is my job. I do this for money. It's not the only reason," he said.

"But if anybody comes along and gives any of us a chance at a pay rise, then you have to seriously consider it."

Fellow Englishman Richard Bland, who is the defending champion at this week's British Masters at The Belfry, has also requested to be released for the event, taking place at Centurion Club in Hertfordshire from 9-11 June.

Six-time major winner Phil Mickelson became one of the first high-profile players to seek a release from the PGA Tour last month.

The 51-year-old American missed the Masters in April as he took a break from the game after apologising for his criticism of Saudi Arabia's regime.

It is unclear which other players have applied for releases.

The PGA and European-based DP World Tours have previously threatened lifetime bans on defectors to the breakaway project, which will include eight 54-hole events across Europe, America and Asia.

Norman has shelved plans to run the series as a league format, instead each event will run as an invitational tournament until 2024.

Westwood, who said he has yet to hear back about his request, believes the new series can operate alongside the existing Tours rather than threaten them.

"It's being portrayed as an 'us and them', whereas the people from LIV Golf, all the reports I've seen, have said that they want to stand side-by-side," said the 49-year-old.

"People always have a problem with change, don't they? They are sceptical about it and people like continuity and they like just the same to carry on.

"Change in competition is good in any walk of life. It shakes things up and keeps everybody on their toes and keeps everybody trying to improve and improve their product."

When asked about Saudi Arabia's human rights record Westwood said he believed the country was trying to change, adding that the PGA and European Tours had sanctioned events in the country before.

"I think Saudi Arabia is trying to become more westernised and make changes and they are trying to make changes quickly, and that's probably worrying a lot of people and scaring a lot of people," he said.

"But they are just trying to improve, aren't they? People give it different names. But I'm of a belief that sport and politics shouldn't mix."

The series suffered a series of setbacks earlier this year when the likes of former US Open winners Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau reaffirmed their commitment to the PGA Tour.

LIV Golf Invitational 2022 schedule

June 9-11: Centurion Golf Club - London

July 1-3: Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club - Portland

July 29-31: Trump National Golf Club Bedminster - New Jersey

September 2-4: The International - Boston

September 16-18: Rich Harvest Farms - Chicago

October 7-9: Stonehill Golf Club - Bangkok

October 14-16: Royal Greens Golf Club - Jeddah

October 28-30: Team Championship