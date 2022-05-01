Last updated on .From the section Golf

Stephanie Meadow posted a two-over 73 at Palos Verdes Golf Club on Sunday

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow fired a final-round 73 to end the Palos Verdes Championship in a tie for 26th.

The Jordanstown player carded two birdies, two bogeys and a double-bogey on the front nine before parring her way in.

Meadow, who is 114th in the world rankings, finished the tournament in California on two under and eight shots behind winner Marina Alex.

Cavan woman Leona Maguire failed to make the cut.