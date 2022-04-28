Last updated on .From the section Golf

Michele Thomson is currently 10th in the Ladies European Tour rankings

Women's NSW Open leaderboard -4 M Stark (Swe) A Drall (Ind); -3 B Ji (Aus) A Hewson (Eng) J O'Brien (Aus) M Thomson (Sco) Selected others:-1 S Gee (Eng) L Hall (Wal) Leaderboard

England's Alice Hewson and Scotland's Michele Thomson are in a group one shot off the lead after the first round of the Women's New South Wales Open.

They hit three-under-par 69s and sit behind joint leaders Maja Stark and Amandeep Drall at the Ladies European Tour (LET) event near the Gold Coast.

Sweden's Stark, 22, who finished second last week, leads the LET's season-long Race to Costa del Sol rankings.

"I am back for more," said Stark who had six birdies in her 68.

"Last week, I made some stupid mistakes on the back nine. It is my plan to make up for it this week."

Australians Jordan O'Brien and Belinda Ji are in the group one off the lead.