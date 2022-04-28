Close menu

Women's NSW Open: Alice Hewson and Michele Thomson one shot off the lead

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Michele Thomson during the first round of the Trust Golf Asian Mixed Stableford Challenge
Michele Thomson is currently 10th in the Ladies European Tour rankings
Women's NSW Open leaderboard
-4 M Stark (Swe) A Drall (Ind); -3 B Ji (Aus) A Hewson (Eng) J O'Brien (Aus) M Thomson (Sco)
Selected others:-1 S Gee (Eng) L Hall (Wal)
Leaderboard

England's Alice Hewson and Scotland's Michele Thomson are in a group one shot off the lead after the first round of the Women's New South Wales Open.

They hit three-under-par 69s and sit behind joint leaders Maja Stark and Amandeep Drall at the Ladies European Tour (LET) event near the Gold Coast.

Sweden's Stark, 22, who finished second last week, leads the LET's season-long Race to Costa del Sol rankings.

"I am back for more," said Stark who had six birdies in her 68.

"Last week, I made some stupid mistakes on the back nine. It is my plan to make up for it this week."

Australians Jordan O'Brien and Belinda Ji are in the group one off the lead.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • BBC Sport app

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.