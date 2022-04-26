Last updated on .From the section Golf

Lowry finished in a tie for 23rd in last year's Irish Open at Mount Juliet

Former Open champion Shane Lowry has confirmed his participation in this summer's Irish Open at Mount Juliet.

Lowry, 35, is in fine form after backing up a tied third finish at the Masters with another top-three at the RBC Heritage earlier this month.

The world number 27 famously won the 2009 Irish Open at Baltray as an amateur.

This year's event will take place between 30 June and 3 July, two weeks before the Open Championship.

"Everyone knows how much I love this tournament and how much I enjoy playing in front of my home fans, and they're always so supportive of me so I'm excited to play in front of them again," said Lowry.

"I've been really happy with my form over the last few months and my game feels in great shape heading into the summer, so I really hope I can bring my best stuff to Mount Juliet Estate and put myself into contention come Sunday."

Fellow Irishman Seamus Power, who finished tied 27th on his Masters debut this year after claiming a maiden PGA Tour title at the Barbasol Championship in July, has also been confirmed as a part of the Irish Open field.