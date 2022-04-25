Last updated on .From the section Golf

Up to 32,000 fans could attend each day's play at last year's Open Championship at Royal St George's

A record-breaking 290,000 fans are set to attend the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews between 10-17 July.

There were more than 1.3 million ticket applications, which has led to the highest-ever number of general admission tickets.

Approximately 52,000 will attend each day of the Championship, with 80,000 across the four practice days.

The previous highest attendance was 239,000 when Tiger Woods triumphed at St Andrews in 2000.

A total of 237,500 fans were at the 2019 Open at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

About 20% of general admission tickets have been allocated to under-25s, with 20,000 free tickets for under-16s.

"This is a phenomenal feat and reminds us of the enduring appeal of golf," Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said.

"I am delighted the 150th Open is coming to Scotland and I have no doubt the Championship will be a truly historic event."

The Open Championship was last held at St Andrews in 2015 with Zach Johnson winning.