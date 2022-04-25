Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy celebrates his three-shot victory at The K Club six years ago

The K Club in County Kildare will stage the Irish Open three times in the next five years.

The event is returning to the former Ryder Cup venue in 2023, 2025 and 2027 as part of a long-term deal with the DP World Tour.

The course hosted the tournament for the first time in 2016 with Rory McIlroy securing victory.

Former winners include Sir Nick Faldo, Seve Ballesteros, Padraig Harrington and Bernhard Langer.

This year's Irish Open will be held at Mount Juliet Estate from 30 June-3 July with Australian Lucas Herbert the defending champion.

"Our passion for golf, combined with our renowned tradition of hospitality, makes us want to share our courses and our companionship with visitors," said Jack Chambers, Irish Minster for Sport.

"The K Club will be the perfect host for the spectators present and for an international audience, following play from around the world.

"Ireland has a rich tradition in producing world-class golfing talent and I am particularly delighted to see so many Irish golfers in the field for the 2022 tournament."