Greg Norman last won the claret jug in 1993 as finished ahead of England's Nick Faldo

Two-time winner Greg Norman has said he intends to come out of retirement and play the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews in July.

Australian Norman, 67, who has not played professionally for 10 years, won The Open in 1986 and 1993.

The former world number one is fronting the controversial Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.

He told News Corp: "I'm filling out my entry form now, I think I'm going. I think I can still get in."

Exemptions to The Open are only given to former champions who are aged under 60, meaning Norman would have to qualify or be granted a separate exemption.

Norman, who had 88 career wins, added: "It's the 150th. I'm a past Open champion. I love St Andrews.

"If there's a moment in time that I would consider going back and teeing off one last time, maybe this is it."

He won his first Open title at Turnberry and beat England's Nick Faldo by one shot at Royal St. George's in 1993.

His best finish around the Old Course at St Andrews came in 1984 and 1990 when he finished joint sixth at the Scottish links.

"I love St Andrews. I love the history, I love the fact that you can play it backwards," Norman said.

"There's not a golf shot out there that's boring to me. Everything's got character, every shot's got to be played, every club in your bag has got to be used.

"There's so much goodness about the golf course and it's stood the test of time."