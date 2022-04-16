Last updated on .From the section Golf

Stephanie Meadow is in a promising position heading into the final day in Hawaii

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow carded a three-under-par 69 in her third round to stay in the hunt at at the Lotte Championship in Ewa Beach.

Leader Hyo Joo Kim endured an up-and-down round but holds a three-shot advantage on 10-under in Hawaii.

Meadow is tied for fourth on six-under heading into the final round after one bogey and four birdies in a strong penultimate day.

Leona Maguire slipped to six-over following an inconsistent day.

The Irish golfer fell down the leaderboard external-link with seven bogeys, although three birdies limited the third-round damage.

Meadow, who opened her tournament with rounds of 70 and 71, is joined on six-under by South Korea's Somi Lee. Japan's Hinako Shibuno and the USA's Brianna Do are one stoke ahead and two off leader Kim heading into the final day.