Stephanie Meadow in contention at Lotte Championship
Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow carded a three-under-par 69 in her third round to stay in the hunt at at the Lotte Championship in Ewa Beach.
Leader Hyo Joo Kim endured an up-and-down round but holds a three-shot advantage on 10-under in Hawaii.
Meadow is tied for fourth on six-under heading into the final round after one bogey and four birdies in a strong penultimate day.
Leona Maguire slipped to six-over following an inconsistent day.
The Irish golfer fell down the leaderboard with seven bogeys, although three birdies limited the third-round damage.
Meadow, who opened her tournament with rounds of 70 and 71, is joined on six-under by South Korea's Somi Lee. Japan's Hinako Shibuno and the USA's Brianna Do are one stoke ahead and two off leader Kim heading into the final day.