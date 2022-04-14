Last updated on .From the section Golf

Bryson DeChambeau missed the cut at last week's Masters

Bryson DeChambeau has had successful wrist surgery after being unable "to compete at golf's highest level" since breaking it earlier this year.

The big-hitting American, 28, fractured a bone in his hand and injured his hip when he slipped on a marble floor while playing table tennis in February.

DeChambeau was out for six weeks before missing the cut at both the Texas Open and last week's Masters.

"This has not been easy physically and mentally for me," he said.

DeChambeau said he hopes to be back competing "at the highest level" within the next two months, but he is likely to miss May's PGA Championship.

The 2020 US Open champion finished 2021 ranked fifth in the world but has since slipped to 19th.

"I made attempts to play through this injury at three recent events, including the Masters, but this is typically an injury that requires surgical treatment," he said in an Instagram post.

"Through continued discomfort from the fracture, it has caused me to alter my grip and swing, resulting in my inability to compete at golf's highest level."