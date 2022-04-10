Last updated on .From the section Golf

Tiger Woods has confirmed he plans to play the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews in July.

Woods spoke of his intentions after completing 72 holes at the Masters in his first competitive appearance since a life-threatening car crash last year.

The 46-year-old American won two of his three Opens at the historic Scottish links, which he described as his "favourite golf course in the world".

"I'm looking forward to St Andrews. I will be there," he told Sky Sports.

"That is something that is near and dear to my heart. I've won two Opens there, it's the home of golf."

Woods, a 15-time major champion, suffered serious injuries when he crashed his car while speeding in Los Angeles.

There were also fears his right leg might need amputating following the single vehicle incident in February 2021.

He defied the odds to return to the Masters this week, despite being unsure three weeks ago if he was fit enough to walk the hilly terrain at Augusta National.

After announcing on Tuesday he would play, Woods shot a one-under par 71 on Thursday amid celebratory scenes.

A round of 74 on Friday ensured he would make the weekend cut, although he eventually finished 13 over par after two 78s.

But Woods said he was still undecided about next month's second men's major of the year, the US PGA Championship at Southern Hills, from 19-22 May.

Asked about his upcoming plans, Woods added: "I won't be playing a full schedule ever again. It will just be the big events."