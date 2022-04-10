Close menu

Masters: Scottie Scheffler wins first major as Rory McIlroy finishes second

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments29

World number one Scottie Scheffler cemented his place as the dominant force in the men's game by winning the Masters and clinching his first major.

Scheffler won with a one-under 71, after missing two short putts on the 18th, to finish 10 under par and claim the Green Jacket at Augusta.

The 25-year-old American finished three shots clear of Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, who shot an extraordinary 64.

Australia's Cameron Smith, in the last pair with Scheffler, hit a 73.

World number six Smith was aiming for a rare double of Players Championship and Masters victories, but ended up finishing third on five under alongside Ireland's Shane Lowry.

US Ryder Cup star Scheffler held a three-shot overnight lead and continued his recent dominance with another commanding performance in Sunday's final round.

The highlight was a stunning chip-in for birdie on the third, which turned momentum back in his favour after 28-year-old Smith had already reduced the gap to one shot.

Smith still applied pressure before seeing his chances irreparably damaged with a double bogey on the iconic par-three 12th.

Unruffled by McIlroy's charge and Smith's troubles, Scheffler converted more birdies at 14 and 15 to lead by five shots with three holes left.

A majestic display ended with the uncharacteristic wobble on the 18th as Scheffler, finally showing signs of emotion as tears filled the eyes of his wife Meredith, took four putts to confirm victory.

When the final shot dropped to an even louder cheer, a relieved smile broke out across Scheffler's face as he celebrated his fourth victory in the past six tournaments.

More to follow.

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

29 comments

  • Comment posted by Al_Bundy, today at 00:20

    Butch Harmon is a brilliant pundit. So much insight and great authority.

  • Comment posted by 31shadows, today at 00:20

    Well done Scottie Scheffler
    Great effort Rory Mac
    But Scottie is just to good at the moment

  • Comment posted by coyote, today at 00:18

    Still not a diverse sport and therefore I refuse to watch it xxx

  • Comment posted by ATHLETE, today at 00:18

    Rory produces his usual brilliant round when there is no pressure on him.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:18

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      So Rory Mcilroy plays poorly for the first three days of the Masters. And then plays out of his skin in the final round. Any reason why he keeps doing this as he seems to play his best golf when there is no pressure on him to win

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:17

    Scottie today was just too hottie as he won the Masters in style. Rory Mcilroy left it too late as usual as he posted the best round of the day to finish second. If only he had played like that in the first three days then he might have won it and completed the career Grand slam

  • Comment posted by Paul S, today at 00:17

    Great win Scottie, Rory you kept us watching 👏👏👏

  • Comment posted by Al_Bundy, today at 00:16

    How lovely is Cara Banks, the interviewer on Sky Sports? Why isn’t she on the TV more?

    • Reply posted by Thick and Veiny, today at 00:20

      Thick and Veiny replied:
      I say the same thing about Butch Harmon but people always downvote me when I say that.

      I like older men, what can I say?

  • Comment posted by crumblie, today at 00:15

    Sky-butch harmon and laura davies
    Scheffler “tigeresque” performance
    Give it a break please

  • Comment posted by Bible Black, today at 00:13

    Why did Scheffler keep walking off to the next tee when Smith was still playing the hole?

    • Reply posted by crumblie, today at 00:17

      crumblie replied:
      Noticed that
      Should wait-technically he is marking his partners card

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:12

    Here we go. More Tiger Woods discussion when we should be all talking about Scottie Scheffler winning the Masters. Can you all give it rest as you are complaining about the amount of coverage of Tiger Woods on Sky Sports. But you cant stop posting things about Tiger yourselves

    • Reply posted by Shepperton Blue, today at 00:18

      Shepperton Blue replied:
      Drivel. Barely a mention of Tiger on this thread.

  • Comment posted by cooperman, today at 00:12

    Golfers can get on a roll - but this is amazing. Congratulations Scottie. Looking forward to St. Andrews already.

  • Comment posted by Daniel, today at 00:11

    What a great tournament. A deserved humble champion, plenty of drama and great shots, an amazing round from Rory (what a moment for him and Morikawa on the last!) and great sunny final day weather. Happy for Scottie, happy that I watched.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 00:09

    Well done to Scottie. A worthy winner. Hope all the Rory doubters have the grace to admit how wrong they were!

    • Reply posted by Al_Bundy, today at 00:13

      Al_Bundy replied:
      They won’t. It’s part of the British psyche to criticise successful sportsmen like Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Lewis Hamilton.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:08

    World number one. World Match play champion and now the winner of a Green Jacket by winning his first Masters title and the first major of his career. Well done Scottie Scheffler

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:08

    Well done Scottie Scheffler on winning your first Masters title and first major of your career

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:07

    I dont think the Cameron Smith mullet with moustache look is going to catch on as one, he did not win. And two, there is no way young people today are going to want to look like Pat Sharps dad

  • Comment posted by Al_Bundy, today at 00:07

    So glad that Rory McIlroy managed to finish so well. I bet his detractors on HYS are crying salty tears.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:07

    Who here likes Nick Dougherty. I find him smug and wants to be Butch Harmons best friend because he once coached Tiger Woods

    • Reply posted by Twonko, today at 00:17

      Twonko replied:
      Butch and Peter alliss was the best commentary team ever

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:07

    So Rory Mcilroy plays poorly for the first three days of the Masters. And then plays out of his skin in the final round. Any reason why he keeps doing this as he seems to play his best golf when there is no pressure on him to win

    • Reply posted by Pat Akake, today at 00:13

      Pat Akake replied:
      Professional and proper caddie needed !

  • Comment posted by Al_Bundy, today at 00:06

    Superb from Scottie Scheffler. Amazing temperament and all round game. So pleased for Rory McIlroy too. Rory showed why he is box office.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • BBC Sport app

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.