Last updated on .From the section Golf

World number one Scottie Scheffler cemented his place as the dominant force in the men's game by winning the Masters and clinching his first major.

Scheffler won with a one-under 71, after missing two short putts on the 18th, to finish 10 under par and claim the Green Jacket at Augusta.

The 25-year-old American finished three shots clear of Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, who shot an extraordinary 64.

Australia's Cameron Smith, in the last pair with Scheffler, hit a 73.

World number six Smith was aiming for a rare double of Players Championship and Masters victories, but ended up finishing third on five under alongside Ireland's Shane Lowry.

US Ryder Cup star Scheffler held a three-shot overnight lead and continued his recent dominance with another commanding performance in Sunday's final round.

The highlight was a stunning chip-in for birdie on the third, which turned momentum back in his favour after 28-year-old Smith had already reduced the gap to one shot.

Smith still applied pressure before seeing his chances irreparably damaged with a double bogey on the iconic par-three 12th.

Unruffled by McIlroy's charge and Smith's troubles, Scheffler converted more birdies at 14 and 15 to lead by five shots with three holes left.

A majestic display ended with the uncharacteristic wobble on the 18th as Scheffler, finally showing signs of emotion as tears filled the eyes of his wife Meredith, took four putts to confirm victory.

When the final shot dropped to an even louder cheer, a relieved smile broke out across Scheffler's face as he celebrated his fourth victory in the past six tournaments.

More to follow.