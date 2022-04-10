Close menu

Masters: Scottie Scheffler wins first major as Rory McIlroy finishes second

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments112

World number one Scottie Scheffler cemented his place as the dominant force in the men's game by winning the Masters and clinching his first major.

Scheffler won with a one-under 71, after missing two short putts on the 18th, to finish 10 under par and claim the Green Jacket at Augusta.

The 25-year-old American finished three shots clear of Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, who shot an extraordinary 64.

Australia's Cameron Smith, in the last pair with Scheffler, hit a 73.

World number six Smith was aiming for a rare double of Players Championship and Masters victories, but ended up finishing third on five under alongside Ireland's Shane Lowry.

McIlroy, who started the day one over, raised hopes of a sensational comeback when he holed out of the greenside bunker amid incredible scenes on the 18th, moving within three shots of the lead.

However, Scheffler remained steady and extended his advantage, which meant his late wobble on the 18th green did not matter.

The US Ryder Cup star held a three-shot overnight lead and continued his recent dominance with another commanding performance in Sunday's final round.

The highlight of Scheffler's round was a stunning chip-in for birdie on the third, which turned momentum back in his favour after 28-year-old Smith had already reduced the gap to one shot.

On holing out the bump and run, Scheffler said: "I was very excited and a bit surprised, it was not a shot I expected to go in.

"I wouldn't say it changed the complexion of the day but it helped me get on a roll."

Smith still applied pressure before seeing his chances irreparably damaged with a double bogey on the iconic par-three 12th.

Unruffled by McIlroy's charge and Smith's troubles, Scheffler converted more birdies at 14 and 15 to lead by five shots with three holes left.

A majestic display ended with the uncharacteristic wobble on the 18th as Scheffler, finally showing signs of emotion as tears filled the eyes of his wife Meredith, took four putts to confirm victory.

When the final shot dropped to an even louder cheer, a relieved smile broke out across Scheffler's face as he celebrated his fourth victory in the past six tournaments.

"I tried to keep my head down and execute shots. I knew if I took care of my stuff and played solid stuff, I'd get the job done," he added.

"I'm kind of glad I missed those putts at the end because it meant I didn't get too emotional."

Thrilling McIlroy charge proves too little too late

Following a steady if not spectacular opening three rounds, McIlroy said his target for Sunday's finale was clinching a seventh top-10 finish at Augusta.

The Northern Irishman achieved his aim with an electrifying performance which saw him race up the leaderboard and create a buzz of excitement on the course.

McIlroy also threatened to break several Masters records as he attempted to achieve an audacious comeback.

Starting 10 shots behind Scheffler, he was aiming to match the biggest final-round comeback to win a major, set by Paul Lawrie at the 1999 Open Championship.

Birdies on the first and third got the confidence flowing, with three more on seven, eight and 10 giving McIlroy an extra spring in his step as he suddenly moved into joint third.

Then came the conversion of an eagle putt on the par-five 13th to put him seven under for the day and the course record of 63 in his sights.

McIlroy rescued pars on 14 and 15 after wayward drives left, with two more pars on 16 and 17 leaving the course record - set by Nick Price in 1986 and Greg Norman in 1996 - out of reach.

But there was one more highlight - which McIlroy said made him as happy as he had "ever been on a golf course".

In the bunker on the right of the green, McIlroy splashed out and holed for birdie, sparking some of the most fervent celebrations ever seen by the four-time major champion.

That moved him within three shots of Scheffler, providing a slim hope of victory, but ultimately the final-day charge proved too late.

More to follow.

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

112 comments

  • Comment posted by Al_Bundy, today at 00:06

    Superb from Scottie Scheffler. Amazing temperament and all round game. So pleased for Rory McIlroy too. Rory showed why he is box office.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 00:58

      margaret replied:
      In reality, Rory is the real winner tonight, the Americans adore him and with just cause ❤

  • Comment posted by Wendell, today at 00:37

    Pleased for Rory after his robust opposition to the Greg Norman tour. We need more of his colleagues to show the same class

  • Comment posted by Paul S, today at 00:17

    Great win Scottie, Rory you kept us watching 👏👏👏

  • Comment posted by Morpheus, today at 00:29

    Incredible performance from Scotty truly an old head on young shoulders. I still preferred him on Family Guy though.

  • Comment posted by ATHLETE, today at 00:18

    Rory produces his usual brilliant round when there is no pressure on him.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:18

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      So Rory Mcilroy plays poorly for the first three days of the Masters. And then plays out of his skin in the final round. Any reason why he keeps doing this as he seems to play his best golf when there is no pressure on him to win

  • Comment posted by Skintownboy, today at 00:24

    Well done Scottie. Great to see Rory have a go. Tiger - tremendous effort. Usual drivel from Murray, Davies, etc etc.

    • Reply posted by stephen Mc, today at 00:34

      stephen Mc replied:
      Yeah, tremendous, 13 over. What a man.

  • Comment posted by Al_Bundy, today at 00:20

    Butch Harmon is a brilliant pundit. So much insight and great authority.

    • Reply posted by PaoloRS, today at 00:52

      PaoloRS replied:
      Did you manage to keep a straight face while typing that?

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 00:09

    Well done to Scottie. A worthy winner. Hope all the Rory doubters have the grace to admit how wrong they were!

    • Reply posted by Al_Bundy, today at 00:13

      Al_Bundy replied:
      They won’t. It’s part of the British psyche to criticise successful sportsmen like Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Lewis Hamilton.

  • Comment posted by Al_Bundy, today at 00:07

    So glad that Rory McIlroy managed to finish so well. I bet his detractors on HYS are crying salty tears.

  • Comment posted by FlotsomandJetsom, today at 00:45

    Now that was great golf.
    Loved it, and had a lucky fiver on the winner and Rory e/w!

  • Comment posted by gg, today at 00:45

    Cool as a cucumber SS, he’s got the winning bug at the moment and looks unstoppable.
    Great finish by RM proving the doubters wrong again, 👍

    • Reply posted by mooseuk, today at 00:53

      mooseuk replied:
      Proved the doubters wrong by not winning, you must be joking.

  • Comment posted by what a world we live in, today at 00:33

    Tyrrell The whiner, grow a pair and learn that the masters is a true test, they are not good shots if they end up in the bunker, go get your suckie towel and learn from those around you

  • Comment posted by Nairn, today at 00:33

    Great effort from Bob Mac. Virtually unreported but he played extremely well and is a real talent.

    • Reply posted by MyDisplayName, today at 00:36

      MyDisplayName replied:
      Well said.

  • Comment posted by coops, today at 00:22

    At least I feel better about four-putting now.

  • Comment posted by shadow , today at 00:50

    Two Irishmen in the top three of the Masters,amazing achievement for such a small country,well done Shane and Rory.

    • Reply posted by Heratchio666, today at 00:56

      Heratchio666 replied:
      Don't forget Seamus Power, T27.

  • Comment posted by Bloomoon, today at 00:43

    Great performance and a worthy champion: well played Scottie Scheffler. And who knew Rory McIlroy is relevant after all, so haters pipe down

  • Comment posted by 31shadows, today at 00:20

    Well done Scottie Scheffler
    Great effort Rory Mac
    But Scottie is just to good at the moment

  • Comment posted by Daniel, today at 00:11

    What a great tournament. A deserved humble champion, plenty of drama and great shots, an amazing round from Rory (what a moment for him and Morikawa on the last!) and great sunny final day weather. Happy for Scottie, happy that I watched.

  • Comment posted by Oedipus Rex, today at 00:31

    Fancy a bum

  • Comment posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 00:26

    Why didn't McIlroy time his charge from the start? He'd have won then.

    • Reply posted by WellKeen, today at 00:37

      WellKeen replied:
      He doesn't like the pressure of contending anymore. Just not his style.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • BBC Sport app

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.