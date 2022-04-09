Last updated on .From the section Golf

Scottie Scheffler will play with Australia's Cameron Smith in Sunday's final pairing

Masters 2022 third-round leaderboard -9 S Scheffler (US); -6 C Smith (Aus); -4 I Sung-Jae (Kor); -2 C Schwartzel (SA), S Lowry (Ire); -1 J Thomas (US), C Conners (Can)

World number one Scottie Scheffler remains in a good position to win his first major at the 2022 Masters, despite a bumpy back nine in Saturday's third round giving hope to his rivals.

The 25-year-old American shot a one-under 71 - carding four bogeys in the final seven holes - to take a three-stroke lead into Sunday's final round.

Australia's Cameron Smith is the nearest challenger on six under.

Smith, 28, moved back into contention with a 68, the low round of the day.

South Korea's Im Sung-jae, runner-up alongside Smith in 2020, is two shots further back on four under.

Ireland's 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry and South Africa's Charl Schwartzel, who won the Green Jacket in 2011, are two under.

Five-time champion Tiger Woods dropped down the leaderboard after recording the worst Masters round of his career with a six-over 78.