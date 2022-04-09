Close menu

Masters: Scottie Scheffler leads at Augusta, Cameron Smith & Shane Lowry chasing

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Scottie Scheffler in action during Saturday's third round at the 2022 Masters
Scottie Scheffler will play with Australia's Cameron Smith in Sunday's final pairing
Masters 2022 third-round leaderboard
-9 S Scheffler (US); -6 C Smith (Aus); -4 I Sung-Jae (Kor); -2 C Schwartzel (SA), S Lowry (Ire); -1 J Thomas (US), C Conners (Can)

World number one Scottie Scheffler remains in a good position to win his first major at the 2022 Masters, despite a bumpy back nine in Saturday's third round giving hope to his rivals.

The 25-year-old American shot a one-under 71 - carding four bogeys in the final seven holes - to take a three-stroke lead into Sunday's final round.

Australia's Cameron Smith is the nearest challenger on six under.

Smith, 28, moved back into contention with a 68, the low round of the day.

South Korea's Im Sung-jae, runner-up alongside Smith in 2020, is two shots further back on four under.

Ireland's 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry and South Africa's Charl Schwartzel, who won the Green Jacket in 2011, are two under.

Five-time champion Tiger Woods dropped down the leaderboard after recording the worst Masters round of his career with a six-over 78.

Comments

Join the conversation

11 comments

  • Comment posted by rafa, today at 01:23

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, today at 01:19

    Tigers on the prowl.

  • Comment posted by Adrian, today at 01:18

    I hope Tiger retires gracefully now !

    • Reply posted by StEmmosFire, today at 01:21

      StEmmosFire replied:
      He’s clearly still good enough to play in these majors, even when injured.

  • Comment posted by StEmmosFire, today at 01:16

    Any amateur hitting wayward shots like that on 18 would have most definitely been penalised with a lost ball, probably spent 10 minutes looking for it then a long walk back to the tee and another 5 hour round of golf. When will they change the rules to help speed up the amateur game, surely +1 and a drop.

    • Reply posted by kennycanuck, today at 01:22

      kennycanuck replied:
      3mins to find ball, once player has arrived at
      area of possible loss. Ball actually found before
      Scheffler got there.

  • Comment posted by 3robert3, today at 01:11

    Cam is breathing down his neck
    Ya know what I mean !

  • Comment posted by jim, today at 01:00

    Someone must've pressed rewind on the highlights. Thought I was having deja vu!

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 00:58

    Come on Tiger!

    • Reply posted by rafa, today at 01:24

      rafa replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Thick and Veiny, today at 00:57

    No Woody today, eh BBC?

    Scheffler's to lose.

