Sandy Lyle admits the course at Augusta is too long for him at his age

Masters 2022 second-round leaderboard -8 S Scheffler (US); -3 C Schwartzel (SA), H Matsuyama (Jpn), S Lowry (Ire), I Sung-Jae (Kor); -2 K Na (US), D Johnson (US), H Varner III (US), C Smith (Aus) Selected others:-1 J Thomas (US), C Morikawa (US), D Willett (Eng); E M Fitzpatrick (Eng); +1 T Woods (US); +2 L Westwood (Eng), R MacIntyre (Sco), S Garcia (Spa), T Hatton (Eng), J Rahm (Spa), R McIlroy (NI)

Former champion Sandy Lyle suggests next year's Masters is likely to be his last, 35 years after the 64-year-old Scot's victory at Augusta National.

Playing in the 100th major championship of his career, Lyle added a second round of 76 to his opening 82 to finish 14 over par.

It meant he missed the halfway cut for the eighth year in succession.

"I think probably next year might be the end of the Lyle attack on the golf course," he said.

Lyle admitted the course is now too long for him, especially when softened by rain, as it was earlier in the week.

"I'm still reasonably strong, so I can still get the ball out there reasonable distances when I put my mind to it - I can still putt half-decent, my nerves are still there," the two-time major winner said.

"So there's always a little hope of making the cut, making a challenge and coming in the top 20 or something. "But I know I'm not going to challenge the winners out here - it would have to be a complete freak."

However, he has set his sights on a 2023 finale at Augusta.

"My older son is coming out with a few of his buddies and I think my younger son's probably coming out, so we're going to have a full family I think, so I think it will be the end of the day," he revealed, adding that "I think you know yourself" when it is time to stop.

"I should actually start going to the gym for the rest of the year now and then I might be OK and make a better attack on the golf course.

"If it was really dry and the course is playing a little shorter, I could maybe put some scores up there, but I don't think it's going to ever annoy the big boys when they can hit the ball so far.

"Making the cut is my challenge at the moment - and keep smiling as best you can and entertain the crowd."