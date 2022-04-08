Mcllroy looked in a good position after holing a long birdie putt at the 11th to get to one under but struggled over the closing holes

Rory McIlroy insisted he was "encouraged" by his Masters first round despite his late stumbles in a one-over-par 73 which left him six behind leader Im Sung-jae.

The former world number one is making his eighth attempt to achieve the career grand slam.

"I don't really care where I'm at on the leaderboard, or it doesn't matter," said the Northern Irishman.

"I played well. I hit the ball great from tee to green for the most part."

The four-time major winner moved to one under after a superb chip at the par-five second and while he bogeyed the next after missing the green, a run of seven straight pars was then followed by him holing a long birdie putt at the difficult 11th.

However, he suffered a three-putt bogey from around 20 feet at the 14th before another shot went as he missed the green on 16 and he needed to get up and down from sand at the last to prevent another stroke from being dropped.

'It was the worst I could have shot today'

"I hit 12 fairways and 14 greens and just didn't really get a lot out of the round," added McIlroy, whose last major triumph came at the 2014 USPGA Championship.

"I had a putt on 14 to go to 2-under for the day with the par-five to play, and I three-putt that and that sort of halted any momentum I had.

"I feel like it was the worst I could have shot today."

McIlroy said his decision to play "negative" golf, not chasing so many pins in favour of safer shot-making on several holes, paid off for him.

"I hit it to a lot of the middle of the greens and made a lot of easy pars," McIlroy said. "I wish I could have gotten more out of the round, but it was pretty stress free."

McIlroy finished his day at Augusta on the practice putting green trying to find form he hopes will make the scoring difference.

Shane Lowry matched McIlroy's 73 after an eagle-birdie run on 13 and 14th was followed by a damaging double bogey at the 15th when he found water.

After being among the early starters, Padraig Harrington led early on after moving to two under but had to be content with a 74, with Seamus Power also finishing on two over after playing his first Masters round.