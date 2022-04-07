Close menu

Masters: Tiger Woods shoots one under as Cameron Smith takes early lead

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments162

The Masters 2022
Venue: Augusta National Golf Club, Georgia Date: 7-10 April
Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text on the BBC Sport website and app; watch highlights on BBC Two and online.

Tiger Woods shot a one-under par 71 on his Masters comeback as the five-time champion made a stunning return to competitive golf at a jubilant Augusta.

Woods, 46, suffered life-threatening injuries in a car crash 14 months ago, then feared his leg might be amputated.

The American 15-time major champion only confirmed on Tuesday he planned to play the Masters and looked sharp in his opening round on Thursday.

Australia's Cameron Smith was the early clubhouse leader after a four-under 68.

England's Danny Willett, who earned a shock win at the Masters in 2016, and world number one Scottie Scheffler are one shot behind Smith after 69s.

Almost half the 90-man field were still out on the course at 22:00 BST, with Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy again bidding for a career Grand Slam.

"There is a long way to go, it is a marathon but it is nice to get off to a positive start," Woods said after playing his first competitive round in 508 days.

Woods impresses in a round which few thought they would see again

When Woods crashed while speeding in Los Angeles in February 2021, the shocking images of his overturned car at the side of the road left his millions of admirers around the world fearing his golf career was over.

That he has been able to return to health is remarkable, let alone be able to resume a glittering career in which his total of 15 men's majors is second only to Jack Nicklaus.

In February, Woods made it clear that he thought the hilly terrain at Augusta National would come too soon in his recovery.

Yet as Masters week approached, speculation increased he was planning to play if he came through his practice rounds unscathed.

"I am proud of my whole team, we worked so hard," said Woods.

"People have no idea how hard we worked each and every day. We never took a day off."

Vast numbers watched him practise at the iconic Georgia course on Monday, creating a celebratory atmosphere as the preeminent star of the sport continued his bid to make an astonishing comeback.

The moment Woods walked out on to the first tee on Thursday was even more special.

Huge cheers greeted his name being read out as thousands gathered to watch his opening shot. Despite his drive turning out to be wayward, it did not dampen the mood as Woods was cheered down the first fairway.

Practice partners Justin Thomas and Fred Couples had talked up the level of Woods' game, with the former world number one saying it was the physicality of getting around 72 holes which would be his biggest challenge.

Technically, he looked very good. Starting with five pars, he put his tee-shot on the par-three sixth to within a few feet and knocked in the birdie among more rapturous scenes.

A poor chip and putt from the side of the eighth green led to a bogey, before he moved back under par with a birdie on the par-five 13th after reaching the green in two.

More sloppiness around the 14th green led to another bogey, but a brilliant two on the par-three 16th ensured he would finish under par in his first competitive round since the 2020 Masters, which was held in November.

"I said to the guys, 'get me to this point and the adrenaline will kick in," he told Sky Sports after his round.

"I know how to play golf and how to play this golf course."

Back injury forces England's Casey out of the tournament

England's Paul Casey pulled out of the tournament because of a back injury, shortly before he was due to tee off on Thursday.

Casey, 44, finished third in last month's Players Championship and has a good record at Augusta with three top-six finishes and just one missed cut in the past seven years.

But he suffered back spasms during the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play last month and completed just two holes in his opening contest with Corey Conners.

"The back issues are persistent and thus preventing me from being able to compete," he said in an Instagram post.

"I shall now focus on my treatment and recovery so I can return to competitive form as soon as possible."

  • Comment posted by Cheddar, today at 22:21

    Irrespective of your views he is a legend and it’s amazing he shouts under par after so long away.

    Fans adore him and other golfers love to see him back. Hats off to the achievement today, really want to see him do it again tomorrow now.

    • Reply posted by Gaffer28, today at 22:28

      Gaffer28 replied:
      Shouts definitely.......sure you mean shoots though.

  • Comment posted by Johnny99, today at 22:35

    I love Tiger Woods but the coverage is just silly and OTT.
    We've all seen him hit a golf ball.
    More coverage of the actual tournament would be nice.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:40

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      It is quite easy to avoid Tiger playing as the red button is pretty useful

  • Comment posted by Spoondog, today at 22:44

    I love The Masters, but I've barely watched it today as every time I switched it was blanket coverage of Woods rather than the tournament, even after he finished his round! Disappointing but not surprising that the BBC is exactly the same. Even when Willett was leading all the headlines were about Woods. Just provide a balanced coverage of the tournament rather than reducing it to a sideshow.

    • Reply posted by Billy Bobby Goaty, today at 22:47

      Billy Bobby Goaty replied:
      Don’t understand the words “featured group” - he barely had what, a couple of holes to play when the full coverage started.

  • Comment posted by RichardRichard, today at 22:35

    His driving has improved a lot since the crash.

    • Reply posted by Sax and RocknRoll, today at 22:44

      Sax and RocknRoll replied:
      ZZZZZZZZ

  • Comment posted by Doc Daneeka, today at 22:34

    Pitiful coverage, man has half decent round and is in every headline, front runners an afterthought. Expected nothing less but thanks BBC for living down to my expectations.

    • Reply posted by Michael, today at 22:36

      Michael replied:
      Masters: Tiger Woods shoots one under as Cameron Smith takes early lead

      Explain that headline then?

  • Comment posted by Uncle, today at 22:36

    We're not all infatuated with Woods pls BBC

    • Reply posted by Billy Bobby Goaty, today at 22:41

      Billy Bobby Goaty replied:
      Bet you’re beyond upset he shot -1.

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 22:29

    Poor coverage by BBC Sports on The Masters. Very little mention of the leaderboard pack and how they’re playing. Plenty of coverage on the return on Woods, which is good, but there are better golfers taking part.

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 22:37

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      Nothing at all good about seeing the arrogant, dangerous driving adulterer back in the sport.

  • Comment posted by mikec, today at 22:28

    Watching the Masters from the US in a sports bar..

    Love watching a competitive Tiger, but…

    While eating lunch they showed (no I didn’t actually count) something like, 9/10 shots from Tiger 1/2 from another, adverts, repeat same shots just shown from Tiger, then 1/2 from another, then adverts🙄🙄

    Hey I get he’s popular, but there are others playing🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️

    • Reply posted by Sax and RocknRoll, today at 22:47

      Sax and RocknRoll replied:
      Nobody that anyone wants to watch though...

  • Comment posted by link2metroid, today at 23:25

    "Woods... feared his leg might be amputated."

    Woods feared. Fearing isn't a medical fact. Give me a reliable medical source where this was a real possibility? You won't find one.

    Just like you won't find one for "Woods, 46, suffered life-threatening injuries in a car crash". Absolute BS! Shame on the BBC. He suffered "non life-threatening injuries", but don't let the truth stand in your way.

  • Comment posted by Sax and RocknRoll, today at 22:54

    I'm so glad the coverage showed more of Lee Westwood, battling away to zero chance of winning a major again...

    • Reply posted by Keeping it real 2021, today at 23:03

      Keeping it real 2021 replied:
      Im so glad you're here to tell us all the golfers you don't like as you're too busy salivating over woods.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:39

    Wow. What we have witnessed today guys has got to be up there as one of the greatest rounds Tiger Woods has produced after being out of the game for seventeen months since he last played competitive golf. I dont think any other golfer in the world would have been able to produce a round like that after a car crash which could have ended up having his leg amputated

    • Reply posted by Bloomoon, today at 22:40

      Bloomoon replied:
      Ben Hogan?

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 22:34

    We’ll never know if one of the patrons threw his ball back towards the fairway on 18. TV coverage never showed it. I remember how he was treated when he played 2010 like a leper. Total turnaround he’s the fans favourite now. If he could make the cut it would be great. He must have been shooting 63-66 at Medalist in preparation to be this good.

    • Reply posted by electricmriain, today at 22:41

      electricmriain replied:
      Don't think there's any patrons there

  • Comment posted by Rock on, today at 22:51

    Absolutely astonishing....

  • Comment posted by Meluhha, today at 22:45

    First: Tiger is the GOAT of golf and what he is doing after 16 months away from golf, coming back from a horrendous accident that almost amputated his leg, is simply legendary.

    Second: Not winning it won't in any way affect the FACT that he is truly galloping to sports immortality and mythical status. The man is a generational phenomenon, a quantum of greatness.

  • Comment posted by ikleNige, today at 23:18

    Anyone who finishes behind him should be made to smash their own clubs up and quit. Seriously if you’re a professional golfer and can’t out score a 46 year old on one leg who almost died 8 months ago and has a dodgy back you might as well call it a day hadn’t you?

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 22:56

    Not bad for an old man with a catalogue of injuries as long as his back and left leg. Good on the fella. He certainly will not please everyone but those who appreciate what he has done for golf will be amazed by his exploits in Augusta today.

    • Reply posted by Roger Perham, today at 23:02

      Roger Perham replied:
      I fully appreciate what he has done for golf. However, there are other players in the tournament

  • Comment posted by Shakermaker, today at 22:38

    The fact he’s even out there is simply remarkable let alone shooting under par!!!!

    Yes the coverage is questionable but I’d rather see Tiger than watch Lee Westwood try win his 1st major at the 100th attempt.

    • Reply posted by MANUTILLIDIE, today at 22:47

      MANUTILLIDIE replied:
      It remarkable that he is not in prison. Agreed

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 22:34

    Golf

    it is just very nice

  • Comment posted by chilipepper, today at 22:24

    He's Grrreat!

    Let's hope he stay's frosty.

  • Comment posted by rubaduba, today at 23:30

    Truly incredible for him to be playing to any sort of standard

