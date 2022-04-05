Last updated on .From the section Golf

Tiger Woods won the first of his five Masters titles 25 years ago

The Masters 2022 Venue: Augusta National Golf Club, Georgia Date: 7-10 April Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text on the BBC Sport website and app; watch highlights on BBC Two and online.

Tiger Woods is set to start his quest to win a record-equalling sixth Masters title at 15:34 BST on Thursday.

He will play with Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann in the first two rounds, if he comes through nine practice holes unscathed on Wednesday.

Rory McIlroy starts at 19:03, alongside Matt Fitzpatrick and Brooks Koepka.

Tom Watson will join Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as an honorary starter for the first time, with the trio hitting tee shots on the first at 12:40.

Watson, 72, won the second of his two Green Jackets in 1981 and he will join 82-year-old six-time champion Nicklaus and three-time winner Player, 86, for the ceremonial start to the 86th Masters.

Tee-times (all times BST)

Round one - Thursday, 7 April

13:00 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spa), JJ Spaun (US)

13:11 Austin Greaser US)*, Padraig Harrington (Ire), Mike Weir (Can)

13:22 Larry Mize (US), Francesco Molinari (Ita), Sepp Straka (Aut)

13:33 Fred Couples (US), Garrick Higgo (SA), Guido Migliozzi (Ita)

13:44 Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor), Ryan Palmer (US), Vijay Singh (Fij)

13:55 Min-Woo Lee (Aus), Hudson Swafford (US), Cameron Young (US)

14:06 Stewart Cink (US), Brian Harman (US), Harry Higgs (US)

14:17 Aaron Jarvis (Cay)*, Zach Johnson (US), Si Woo Kim (Kor)

14:39 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Luke List (US), Matthew Wolff (US)

14:50 Talor Gooch (US), Jason Kokrak (US), Danny Willett (Eng)

15:01 Max Homa (US), Shane Lowry (Ire), Kevin Na (US)

15:12 Daniel Berger (US), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Kevin Kisner (US)

15:23 Paul Casey (Eng), Bryson DeChambeau (US), Cameron Smith (Aus)

15:34 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Louis Oosthuizen (SA), Tiger Woods (US)

15:45 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), James Piot (US)*, Justin Thomas (US)

15:56 Tony Finau (US), Scottie Scheffler (US), Adam Scott (Aus)

16:18 Stewart Hagestad (US)*, Sandy Lyle (Sco)

16:29 Cameron Champ (US), Lucas Glover (US), Erik van Rooyen (SA)

16:40 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA), Cameron Davis (Aus), Bernhard Langer (Ger)

16:51 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Charl Schwartzel (SA), Laird Shepherd (Eng)*

17:02 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Justin Rose (Eng), Gary Woodland (US)

17:13 Corey Conners (Can), Russell Henley (US), Lee Westwood (Eng)

17:24 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Seamus Power (Ire), Patrick Reed (US)

17:35 Tom Hoge (US), Keita Nakajima (Jpn)*, Bubba Watson (US)

17:57 Sung Jae Im (Kor), Marc Leishman (Aus), Webb Simpson (US)

18:08 Sergio Garcia (Spa), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Harold Varner III (US)

18:19 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Sam Burns (US), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

18:30 Billy Horschel (US), Dustin Johnson (US), Collin Morikawa (US)

18:41 Patrick Cantlay (US), Jon Rahm (Spa), Will Zalatoris (US)

18:52 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Xander Schauffele (US), Jordan Spieth (US)

19:03 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Brooks Koepka (US), Rory McIlroy (NI)

Round two - Friday, 8 April

13:00 Stewart Hagestad (US)*, Sandy Lyle (Sco)

13:11 Cameron Champ (US), Lucas Glover (US, Erik van Rooyen (SA)

13:22 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA), Cameron Davis (Aus), Bernhard Langer (Ger)

13:33 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Charl Schwartzel (SA), Laird Shepherd (Eng)*

13:44 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Justin Rose (Eng), Gary Woodland (US)

13:55 Corey Conners (Can), Russell Henley (US), Lee Westwood (Eng)

14:06 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Seamus Power (Ire), Patrick Reed (US)

14:17 Tom Hoge (US), Keita Nakajima (Jpn)*, Bubba Watson (US)

14:39 Sung Jae Im (Kor), Marc Leishman (Aus), Webb Simpson (US)

14:50 Sergio Garcia (Spa), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Harold Varner III (US)

15:01 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Sam Burns (US), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

15:12 Billy Horschel (US), Dustin Johnson (US), Collin Morikawa (US)

15:23 Patrick Cantlay (US), Jon Rahm (Spa), Will Zalatoris (US)

15:34 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Xander Schauffele (US), Jordan Spieth (US)

15:45 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Brooks Koepka (US), Rory McIlroy (NI)

15:56 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spa), JJ Spaun (US)

16:18 Austin Greaser (US)*, Padraig Harrington (Ire), Mike Weir (Can)

16:29 Larry Mize (US), Francesco Molinari (Ita), Sepp Straka (Aut)

16:40 Fred Couples (US), Garrick Higgo (SA), Guido Migliozzi (Ita)

16:51 Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor), Ryan Palmer (US), Vijay Singh (Fij)

17:02 Min-Woo Lee (Aus), Hudson Swafford (US), Cameron Young (US)

17:13 Stewart Cink (US), Brian Harman (US), Harry Higgs (US)

17:24 Aaron Jarvis (Cay)*, Zach Johnson (US, Si Woo Kim (Kor)

17:35 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Luke List (US), Matthew Wolff (US)

17:57 Talor Gooch (US), Jason Kokrak (US), Danny Willett (Eng)

18:08 Max Homa (US), Shane Lowry (Ire), Kevin Na (US)

18:19 Daniel Berger (US), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Kevin Kisner (US)

18:30 Paul Casey (Eng), Bryson DeChambeau (US), Cameron Smith (Aus)

18:41 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Louis Oosthuizen (SA), Tiger Woods (US)

18:52 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), James Piot (US)*, Justin Thomas (US)

19:03 Tony Finau (US), Scottie Scheffler (US), Adam Scott (Aus)

* denotes amateur