Tiger Woods set to play Masters at Augusta National
Five-time champion Tiger Woods is planning to play in this week's Masters just 14 months after suffering life-threatening injuries in a car crash.
The 46-year-old will play nine more practice holes on Wednesday before confirming his decision.
But in a news conference at Augusta National on Tuesday the American said "as of right now, I am going to play".
When asked if he thought he could equal Jack Nicklaus' record of six Green Jackets this week, he replied: "I do."
The man is a legend, Welcome back tiger 🐯
However - I.. like so many will now follow the masters when I wouldn't have otherwise.
Pure entertainment and quite clearly the best ever in this sport.
Fair play.
Let the haters and deflective bigots wail and yell their guts out.
BUT
I hope the TV coverage isn't ruined by his presence. When Tiger is in contention to win, then the TV coverage is great. But when he is struggling then the TV coverage focus on Tiger rather than the leading contenders is annoying.