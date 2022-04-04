Last updated on .From the section Golf

Five-time champion Tiger Woods is planning to play in this week's Masters just 14 months after suffering life-threatening injuries in a car crash.

The 46-year-old will play nine more practice holes on Wednesday before confirming his decision.

But in a news conference at Augusta National on Tuesday the American said "as of right now, I am going to play".

When asked if he thought he could equal Jack Nicklaus' record of six Green Jackets this week, he replied: "I do."

More to follow.