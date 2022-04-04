Close menu

Tiger Woods set to play Masters at Augusta National

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Five-time champion Tiger Woods is planning to play in this week's Masters just 14 months after suffering life-threatening injuries in a car crash.

The 46-year-old will play nine more practice holes on Wednesday before confirming his decision.

But in a news conference at Augusta National on Tuesday the American said "as of right now, I am going to play".

When asked if he thought he could equal Jack Nicklaus' record of six Green Jackets this week, he replied: "I do."

  • Comment posted by Knighton Palace, today at 16:46

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by El fonzo, today at 16:46

    Great news, I’m a golfer myself with a handicap of 2 and i only watch the tournaments if tiger is playing ⛳️
    The man is a legend, Welcome back tiger 🐯

  • Comment posted by quagmire, today at 16:46

    On the course an absolute legend... Off it... Definitely not.

    However - I.. like so many will now follow the masters when I wouldn't have otherwise.

    Pure entertainment and quite clearly the best ever in this sport.

    Fair play.

  • Comment posted by You, today at 16:46

    how is this breaking news

  • Comment posted by Meluhha, today at 16:46

    Excellent news. Tiger the GOAT, welcome back.

    Let the haters and deflective bigots wail and yell their guts out.

  • Comment posted by JKP, today at 16:45

    Love him or hate him, the tournament needs him. Just making the cut would be unbelievable given the last 2/3 years.

  • Comment posted by diesel001, today at 16:45

    It is good to see Tiger back.

    BUT

    I hope the TV coverage isn't ruined by his presence. When Tiger is in contention to win, then the TV coverage is great. But when he is struggling then the TV coverage focus on Tiger rather than the leading contenders is annoying.

  • Comment posted by TigersWood, today at 16:45

    Nice! I cannot see him winning, it might be a stretch even making the cut, but it's great to see Tiger back in competitive golf

  • Comment posted by AP Macoys Crisps, today at 16:44

    Legend

  • Comment posted by Wonder1, today at 16:43

    Go Tiger!!

  • Comment posted by LG tv, today at 16:43

    Fantastic news. Will be great to see him play

  • Comment posted by ashtongatejim, today at 16:43

    I like to see great champions on the course so I hope he does play. But I hope he's taking medical advice on this one and isn't doing something that would jeopardise his recovery.

