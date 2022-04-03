Last updated on .From the section Golf

Jennifer Kupcho (centre) jumped into Poppie's Pond alongside her caddie and her husband after her victory

Chevron Championship - final-round leaderboard -14 J Kupcho (US); -12 J Korda (US); -11 P Babnik (Slo); -10 P Tavatanakit (Tha), A Thompson (US), H Shibuno (Jpn), C Boutier (Fra); Selected others: -6 G Hall (Eng); -4 C Hull (Eng); -3 S Meadow (NI); -1 M Reid (Eng); +1 C Thomas (Eng) Full leaderboard

American Jennifer Kupcho won the first women's major of the year with a two-stroke victory at the Chevron Championship in California.

The 24-year-old carded 74 in the final round to finish 14 under and secure her first victory on the LPGA Tour.

Kupcho is the first US champion at the event since Brittany Lincicome in 2015.

Compatriot Jessica Korda (69) was the runner-up on 12 under, while last year's champion Patty Tavatanakit (72) finished in a tie for fourth place.

Kupcho began the day with a six-shot lead and pushed her advantage with a birdie on the 15th.

The 24-year-old then bogeyed the final two holes but clinched the title.

Kupcho, her caddie and her husband all jumped into Poppie's Pond after her victory.

She will be the last winner to carry out the long-standing tradition, with the tournament moving to Houston from next year.

"To be a major winner and to be the last person here at Mission Hills to jump into Poppie's Pond, it's all really special," Kupcho said.

"I think it's surreal."

Slovenia's 18-year-old Pia Babnik (66) finished third on 11 under, while England's Georgia Hall (69) was one of four players to finish back in 13th on six under.