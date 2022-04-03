Close menu

Valero Texas Open: JJ Spaun claims two-shot win for first PGA title

Last updated on .From the section Golf

JJ Spaun playing at the Valero Texas Open in 2022
JJ Spaun's victory saw him qualify for just the fourth Major of his career
Final leaderboard
-13 JJ Spaun (US); -11 M Kuchar (US), M Jones (Aus); -10 B Hossler (US), T Merritt (US), C Howell III (US), A Hadwin (Can); -9 D Frittelli (SA), K Bradley (US), G Woodland (US), B Todd (US), M Schwab (Aut)Selected others:-7 H Stenson (Swe), B Snedeker (US); -6 T Finau (US), R Bland (Eng), A Rai (Eng), M Laird (Sco)
Full leaderboard

JJ Spaun recovered from a double bogey on the opening hole of his final round to win the Valero Texas Open.

Spaun, 31, who was the joint-leader overnight, regrouped to fire a three-under-par 69 and finish on 13 under, two shots clear of fellow American Matt Kuchar and Australia's Matt Jones.

It also gave Spaun his first PGA Tour win and ensured he will make his first appearance at the Masters next week.

"It's something that you dream of as a kid, playing at the Masters," he said.

Spaun, ranked 242 in the world, is the ninth first-time winner on the PGA Tour this season.

Heading into the final round, he led alongside Brandt Snedeker, Dylan Frittelli and Beau Hossler. However, Snedeker slumped to a three-over 75 while Frittelli hit a 73 and Hossler had to settle for a tie for fourth after a 72.

Jones fired a six-under 66 to thrust himself up the leaderboard while Kuchar's 69 kept him in contention.

England's Richard Bland was four shots off the lead overnight but an even-par 72 saw him finish in a tie for 29th on six under, along with compatriot Aaron Rai and Scotland's Martin Laird.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • BBC Sport app

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.