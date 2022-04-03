Last updated on .From the section Golf

JJ Spaun's victory saw him qualify for just the fourth Major of his career

Final leaderboard -13 JJ Spaun (US); -11 M Kuchar (US), M Jones (Aus); -10 B Hossler (US), T Merritt (US), C Howell III (US), A Hadwin (Can); -9 D Frittelli (SA), K Bradley (US), G Woodland (US), B Todd (US), M Schwab (Aut) Selected others:-7 H Stenson (Swe), B Snedeker (US); -6 T Finau (US), R Bland (Eng), A Rai (Eng), M Laird (Sco) Full leaderboard

JJ Spaun recovered from a double bogey on the opening hole of his final round to win the Valero Texas Open.

Spaun, 31, who was the joint-leader overnight, regrouped to fire a three-under-par 69 and finish on 13 under, two shots clear of fellow American Matt Kuchar and Australia's Matt Jones.

It also gave Spaun his first PGA Tour win and ensured he will make his first appearance at the Masters next week.

"It's something that you dream of as a kid, playing at the Masters," he said.

Spaun, ranked 242 in the world, is the ninth first-time winner on the PGA Tour this season.

Heading into the final round, he led alongside Brandt Snedeker, Dylan Frittelli and Beau Hossler. However, Snedeker slumped to a three-over 75 while Frittelli hit a 73 and Hossler had to settle for a tie for fourth after a 72.

Jones fired a six-under 66 to thrust himself up the leaderboard while Kuchar's 69 kept him in contention.

England's Richard Bland was four shots off the lead overnight but an even-par 72 saw him finish in a tie for 29th on six under, along with compatriot Aaron Rai and Scotland's Martin Laird.