Masters 2022: Tiger Woods to make "game-time decision" on whether to compete
From the section Golf
Tiger Woods says he will make a "game-time decision" on whether he will compete at next week's Masters.
The five-time Masters champion, 46, has been recovering from leg injuries suffered in a car crash 14 months ago.
"I will be heading up to Augusta today (Sunday) to continue my preparation and practice," Woods said on social media.
The former world number one prompted speculation he will return to competitive action by completing a practice round at Augusta last week.
"It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete," added Woods.
He is named among the 91 participants for next week's Masters, which runs from 7-10 April, but it had been thought the hilly Augusta National course might prove too demanding for the American.
Woods produced a scintillating finish at Augusta in 2019 to win his 15th major - and first for 11 years.
