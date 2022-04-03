Last updated on .From the section Golf

Tiger Woods, pictured in February, when he gave his previous update on his fitness

Tiger Woods says he will make a "game-time decision" on whether he will compete at next week's Masters.

The five-time Masters champion, 46, has been recovering from leg injuries suffered in a car crash 14 months ago.

"I will be heading up to Augusta today (Sunday) to continue my preparation and practice," Woods said on social media. external-link

The former world number one prompted speculation he will return to competitive action by completing a practice round at Augusta last week.

"It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete," added Woods.

He is named among the 91 participants for next week's Masters, which runs from 7-10 April, but it had been thought the hilly Augusta National course might prove too demanding for the American.

Woods produced a scintillating finish at Augusta in 2019 to win his 15th major - and first for 11 years.