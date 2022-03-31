Knox had a run of four successive birdies on his back nine

Valero Texas Open -7 R Knox (Sco); -6 R Hojgaard (Den); -5 M Kuchar (US), D McCarthy (US), JJ Spaun (US), A Rai (Eng) Selected others: -4 D Skinns (Eng); -3 R MacIntyre (Sco); -2 H Stenson (Swe), M Laird (Sco), R Bland (Eng); -1 I Poulter (Eng), L Donald (Eng); Level R McIlroy (NI), J Spieth (US) Full leaderboard external-link

Scotland's Russell Knox boosted his chances of qualifying for next week's Masters by taking the first-round lead at the Valero Texas Open.

The 36-year-old is one of a number of players in need of a win to reach the major and he carded a bogey-free seven-under-par 65 to lead by a stroke.

Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard is second, while England's Aaron Rai is in a group of four on five under.

"I would love to win and get to play next week," Knox said.

The world number 169, who had a run of four successive birdies on the back nine, added: "It would be the biggest bonus of the year. But I'm quite happy to sit on the couch with my dog next week, too. I say that, but I'm going to try my hardest to finish first this week.

"I'm thrilled with the round. I took care of business off the tee, which was nice."

Car problems and a qualifying fight

McIlroy made six birdies and six bogeys in his round

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy ended the day on level par, thanks in part to a birdie on the 17th that required the removal of an on-course car after his tee shot landed underneath it.

The 32-year-old looked dismayed on finding his ball under the vehicle but nearly holed his approach when his ball struck the pin.

McIlroy - who made six birdies and as many bogeys - is on the same mark as defending champion Jordan Spieth and the pair are joint 72nd.

The event, played on the Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio, offers a final chance to qualify for the Masters.

The top 50 in the world receive an invite to play in the opening men's major of the year - along with those who qualify through a variety of exemptions - although the Masters Committee can also invite international players who have not qualified.

England's Richard Bland, 49, is the highest ranked of any player not in the Masters field at 53rd in the world, and is searching for a win that would see him make his debut at Augusta National.

Ian Poulter is also in search of a win to qualify. He is six shots off the lead at one under, while Bland is two under, the same mark as Sweden's Henrik Stenson, who also needs to qualify.

Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell is two over and needs a win, while England's Matt Wallace looks set to miss the Masters after an opening six-over 78.