Scotland's Robert MacIntyre finished on seven under par in his first Masters appearance last year

Robert MacIntyre says he "learned more from the lows" in a rollercoaster 2021 and is a "completely different" golfer as he returns to the Masters 12 months on from his memorable debut.

The Scot tied for 12th at Augusta and a subsequent share of eighth at The Open in July maintained his record of making the cut in every major he has played.

However, he has since dropped out of the world's top 50 - to 73rd - and failed in his bid for a PGA Tour card.

"I've come on so much," MacIntyre said.

"As a person, I wouldn't say I've changed much, but as a golfer I feel completely different. I know the direction I'm trying to go in. There's so much that people don't see from highs and lows.

"In the last year, I've learned more from the lows than the highs and it makes you realise what's good for you and what's bad for you."

MacIntyre, who comes to Augusta after a joint 35th-place finish at the Texas Open, insists having sampled the Masters "hype" for the first time last year leaves him better prepared to mount a challenge.

Having guaranteed a place by making the top 12 a year ago, MacIntyre is the only Scot with a realistic chance of winning the title given the other - 1988 champion Sandy Lyle - is now 64 and has missed the cut in his last seven Masters starts as he prepares for his 40th Augusta appearance.

"The game is feeling absolutely brilliant right now," the 25-year-old added. "This year, it's not going to be a buzz for me, it's going to be a buzz for my family. My sister is going to be there for the first time.

"I've been there, seen it. It's still going to be 'wow' to me driving up, but I'm just trying to treat it as another tournament.

"Hopefully I can have a chance on Sunday. That's all I want - to have a chance on the back nine on Sunday."