Last updated on .From the section Golf

Scheffler had already won the Phoenix Open and the Arnold Palmer Invitational this year

Scottie Scheffler beat Kevin Kisner to win the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and take the world number one ranking in the process.

He ends the 36-week stay of Spain's Jon Rahm at the top of the rankings after three tournament wins in 2022.

Scheffler, runner-up in the tournament last year, was too strong for fellow American Kisner and won 4&3 at Austin Country Club in Texas.

"Life is good, I couldn't be happier," said Scheffler, 25.

"Getting denied in the final last year was tough and it would have stung even more to lose again."

Victory will make Scheffler one of the favourites for the Masters, which starts on 7 April.

More to follow.