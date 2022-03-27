Last updated on .From the section Golf

Qatar Masters final leaderboard -7 E Ferguson (Sco); -6 C Hanna (USA); -5 M Kinhult (Swe), A Meronk (Pol) Selected: -4 M Armitage (Eng), M Jordan (Eng); -3 L Canter (Eng), C Howie (Sco), P Waring (Eng), O Wilson (Eng)

Scotland's Ewen Ferguson carded a two-under-par 70 in the final round to win the Qatar Masters and claim his maiden title on the World Tour.

Ferguson, 25, began the final round three shots off leaders Matthew Jordan and Adrian Meronk.

A double bogey on the second dented his challenge but he played the final three holes in three under - including an eagle on the 16th - to secure the win.

He finished on seven under, American Chase Hanna a shot behind in second.

Ferguson became the third Scot to win the title, after Andrew Coltart claimed victory in 1998 and two-time champion Paul Lawrie, who won in 1999 and 2012.

"It's unbelievable," Ferguson told Sky Sports.

"I can't believe it. It's been years and years of hard work. My mum and dad, my sister, brother the whole family gave me everything to get to this moment and I can't believe it.

"It's a dream come true."