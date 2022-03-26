Last updated on .From the section Golf

Former world number one Dustin Johnson is a two-time major winner

Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler will meet in an all-American semi-final at the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play, while compatriot Kevin Kisner takes on Canada's Corey Conners.

Fifth seed Scheffler won his quarter-final against Ireland's Seamus Power 3&2 at Austin Country Club.

Meanwhile, eighth seed Johnson finished two-up against Brooks Koepka.

Kisner won 4&3 in his match with Will Zalatoris, and Conners also overcame Abraham Ancer by two holes on Saturday.

There were early exits for world number one Jon Rahm and second-ranked Collin Morikawa, who both lost their last-16 matches in Texas earlier in the day.

Rahm was beaten by four-time major winner Koepka in a play-off, while Mexico's Ancer won 7&6 in his match against Morikawa.

Spaniard Rahm tied his entertaining match against American Koepka on the 17th - and though both players had chances to birdie on the 18th, it was the American who claimed victory on the 19th hole.

But both Koepka and Ancer were unable to follow up those wins in the last eight, against former world number one Johnson and Conners respectively.

Scheffler had beaten compatriot and defending champion Billy Horschel by one to progress from the round of 16, while Johnson advanced from the first knockout round with a 3&2 win over England's Richard Bland.

Fellow Englishman Tyrrell Hatton also qualified for the knockout stage on Friday as one of the 16 group winners, but he lost to Ireland's Power 3&2.