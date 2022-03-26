Last updated on .From the section Golf

Hewson carded rounds of 72, 70 and 72 on the 73-par Modderfontein course

Joburg Ladies Open final leaderboard -11 L Grant (Swe); -6 K Metraux (Swi); -5 M Hernandez (Spa), N Garcia (SA), A Hewson (Eng); -4 K Whaley (US); Selected: -1 B Brewerton (Wal); Level L Young (Eng), M Thomson (Sco); +1 F Johnson (Eng); +2 B Morgan (Wal); +5 L Taylor (Eng), R Davies (Eng), J Turner (Sco), +6 C Gainer (Eng) L Beveridge (Sco); +7 H Burke (Eng), D Sverdloff (Eng), C Williams (Wal)

Sweden's Linn Grant won the Joburg Ladies Open by five shots as England's Alice Hewson finished tied for third.

Level with Spain's Maria Hernandez at the top of the leaderboard on five under going into the final round, 22-year-old Grant shot a 67 on Saturday to finish clear of her rivals on 11 under.

Switzerland's Kim Metraux's closing round of 71 sealed second place.

Hernandez was joined by Hewson and South Africa's Nicole Garcia on five under par in Johannesburg.

England's Hewson sat one shot off the lead after a round of 70 on Friday, and she matched her opening-round score of 72 on the final day of the three-round tournament to finish six shots off Grant.

Wales' Becky Brewerton finished tied for ninth at one under par following a final-round 70, while England's Elizabeth Young and Scotland's Michele Thomson both finished one shot further back.

Elsewhere, England's Felicity Johnson finished one over par, with Wales' Becky Morgan at two over.

English pair Lauren Taylor and Rosie Davies, and Scot Jane Turner, all finished on five over.

Hewson, 24, claimed her first and only professional tournament win at the South African Open in 2020 - but nobody could get close to Grant in the final round at Modderfontein in Johannesburg.

The Swede began her six-under final round with consecutive birdies, picking up further shots on the fifth, seventh and eighth as she took control by the halfway point. Further birdies on the 13th and 18th completed a commanding victory.