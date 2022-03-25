Last updated on .From the section Golf

Seamus Power won two of his three group games in Austin, Texas

Ireland's Seamus Power and English pair Tyrrell Hatton and Richard Bland have qualified for the knockout stages of the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play.

World number one Jon Rahm won group one in Texas despite losing to Patrick Reed and faces Brooks Koepka in the last 16.

Defending champion Billy Horschel produced a superb finish to come from two down with two holes to play to tie with Thomas Pieters and progress.

The 16 winners of each four-man group face off in Saturday's knockout round.

Power, who will play Hatton in the last 16, was ranked outside the world's top 450 a year ago.

But the 35-year-old won the Barbasol Championship in July 2021 and is now set for an invite to his first Masters, having gone into the Match Play in Austin ranked 42nd.

He lost his match against Keith Mitchell 2&1, but Patrick Cantlay beat Sungjae Im meaning Power topped group four.

"Obviously my golf has improved. That's what's changed," Power said. "Things don't quite seem as hard on the golf course.

"The margins out here are so small. Even this week obviously the top-ranked guys are favoured to go through, but it's only like a shot per round maybe they might be better than anyone else.

"Those things are small margins, so if you could just make one less mistake, one less good shot, one less putt or one more putt holed and the whole kind of shape of your career can change."

Hatton won all three of his games in a group containing South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Kim Si-woo of South Korea and America's world number 17 Daniel Berger.

Bland is also set for his Masters debut at the age of 49. He will face former world number one Dustin Johnson in the last 16 after beating 48-year-old Lee Westwood 2&1 to win group nine.

"I need the afternoon off," said Bland, who won the British Masters last year on his 478th start on the DP World Tour. "Me and Lee joked that whoever just finishes probably wins.

"I've known Lee a long time. He's a legend of the sport and to be able to go head-to-head with him and get one over on him was pretty special."