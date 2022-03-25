Last updated on .From the section Golf

Hewson hit only one bogey on the par-73 course in her second round at the Modderfontein Golf Club in South Africa

Joburg Ladies Open second-round leaderboard -5 L Grant (Swe), M Hernandez (Spa); -4 A Hewson (Eng), K Metraux (Swi); -3 N Garcia (SA), E Grechi (Fra), A Swayne (US), K Whaley (US) Selected: -2 B Morgan (Wal); -1 M Thomson (Sco); Level L Young (Eng), +1 R Davies (Eng), D Sverdloff (Eng)

England's Alice Hewson sits one shot off the lead going into the final day of the Joburg Ladies Open.

Hewson's three-under round of 70, featuring an eagle and two birdies, took her to four under par overall in Johannesburg.

Linn Grant of Sweden and Maria Hernandez of Spain are tied for the lead on five under.

Wales' Becky Morgan is on two under and Scotland's Michele Thomson on one under.

Hewson, 24, has history in South Africa, winning the South African Open, her first and only professional tournament win thus far, in 2020.

That victory came as a rookie, shortly after joining the Ladies European Tour.

She is tied in second place with Switzerland's Kim Metraux, going into the final day's play at Modderfontein.