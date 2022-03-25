Alice Hewson one shot off lead going into final round of Joburg Open

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Alice Hewson
Hewson hit only one bogey on the par-73 course in her second round at the Modderfontein Golf Club in South Africa
Joburg Ladies Open second-round leaderboard
-5 L Grant (Swe), M Hernandez (Spa); -4 A Hewson (Eng), K Metraux (Swi); -3 N Garcia (SA), E Grechi (Fra), A Swayne (US), K Whaley (US)
Selected: -2 B Morgan (Wal); -1 M Thomson (Sco); Level L Young (Eng), +1 R Davies (Eng), D Sverdloff (Eng)

England's Alice Hewson sits one shot off the lead going into the final day of the Joburg Ladies Open.

Hewson's three-under round of 70, featuring an eagle and two birdies, took her to four under par overall in Johannesburg.

Linn Grant of Sweden and Maria Hernandez of Spain are tied for the lead on five under.

Wales' Becky Morgan is on two under and Scotland's Michele Thomson on one under.

Hewson, 24, has history in South Africa, winning the South African Open, her first and only professional tournament win thus far, in 2020.

That victory came as a rookie, shortly after joining the Ladies European Tour.

She is tied in second place with Switzerland's Kim Metraux, going into the final day's play at Modderfontein.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • BBC Sport app

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.