Seamus Power has enjoyed a meteoric rise up the world rankings

Ireland's Seamus Power is almost certain to make his Masters debut in a fortnight's time after thrashing world number four Patrick Cantlay 5&4 at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Power began the week ranked 48th in the world and needed to remain in the top 50 on Sunday evening to secure an invite to Augusta National.

He beat Sungjae Im by the same scoreline in first round before seeing off American Ryder Cup player Cantlay convincingly in round two, in which Shane Lowry beat Erik van Rooyen 2 up.

Power's two victories look sure to keep him in the top 50 and earn him his place in the first major of the season.

The Irishman won the first hole against Cantlay and it was a lead he never relinquished, with the United States player only manging to win one hole throughout the contest.

"I didn't make too many mistakes and obviously I caught Patrick on a day when he didn't play his best, so I was able to take advantage," said Power, who made just one birdie in 14 holes and will need just a half point against Keith Mitchell on Friday to win group four.

2019 Open champion Lowry also dominated against South African van Rooyen, finding himself four up after 14, before eventually winning by a two-hole margin.

The Offaly golfer lost 2&1 to Harold Varner III on Wednesday so needs to beat Brooks Koepka if he is to reach the latter stages of the competition.