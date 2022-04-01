Last updated on .From the section Golf

Hall won won last month's Saudi Ladies International

Chevron Championship - second-round leaderboard -9 H Shibuno (Jpn); -8 P Tavatanakit (Tha), J Kupcho (US), A Park (US); -7 HJ Kim (Kor), SY Kim (Kor); -6 A Ewing (US), N Koerstz Madsen (Den); -5 P Anannarukam (Tha), C Boutier (Fra), G Hall (Eng), M Lee (Aus), C Masson (Ger), G Ruffels (Aus), A Thompson (US) Full leaderboard Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 22:00 BST on Saturday and Sunday

England's Georgia Hall carded a one-under-par 71 in the second round of the Chevron Championship to put herself four shots off the lead at the first women's major of the year.

Hall struck three birdies and two bogeys to move to five under.

Japan's Hinako Shibuno produced a six-under round of 66 to take a one-shot lead on nine under.

Defending champion Patty Tavatanakit (69), Jennifer Kupcho (70) and Annie Park (67) are each on eight under.

Shibuno, the 2019 Women's British Open champion, hit seven birdies and one bogey in her second round at Mission Hills Country Club in California.

Thailand's Tavatanakit finished with two birdies on the 17th and 18th and remains in contention for a second consecutive win at the event.

"I feel like I left a lot out there," Tavatanakit said. "But at the same time, that's just golf. There is no way you're going to have a perfect day with no mistakes.

"I think 17 was definitely a bonus with that pin position. I think it kind of got my momentum going, knowing 18 was an up tee, so I knew I had a chance to get another birdie."

Ireland's Leona Maguire, who won her first LPGA Tour event at the Drive On Championship in February, is on three under after a second-round 69, while England's Bronte Law, Charley Hull and Charlotte Thomas are each on two under.