Several hundred beer cans were swept off the 16th green after Sam Ryder holed his tee shot during Saturday's third round

The throwing of beer and water bottles at last month's Phoenix Open was "unacceptable" and will be "addressed", says PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

Carlos Ortiz was "nailed with a beer can" after making a hole-in-one on the par-three 16th at Scottsdale, which is framed by stadium-style seating.

Hundreds of cans and bottles were also thrown when Sam Ryder aced the hole.

"The health and safety of athletes and fans is our number one priority," Monahan told BBC Sport.

The Phoenix Open, held in February, has developed a reputation for having more of a 'party atmosphere' than other PGA Tour events.

Around 20,000 fans pack the stands around the hole, creating a largely good-natured but boisterous atmosphere with pantomime cheers and boos - while players, caddies and officials are showered with beer and water to reward good shots.

Some players revel in the chaos.

Joel Dahmen (left) and Harry Higgs carried out a promise they had made a day earlier, with the former saying his fellow American would remove his shirt if they got enough supportive tweets

Harry Higgs lifted his shirt over his head to celebrate holing a 10-foot par putt and fans responded by throwing dozens of cans of beer towards the green.

His playing partner Joel Dahmen went one step further, taking his shirt off and waving it above his head before taking a gulp of beer from one of the cans.

"At the Phoenix Open we've created an atmosphere that is unmatched and unparalleled in our sport," said Monahan.

"And when you go back to that week, we hadn't had a hole-in-one on 16 since 2015.

"Also it was in a period when people are coming out of their homes and experiencing sporting events at venues the way they used to after not being able to do so for so long.

"The reaction you saw was the stunning nature of a hole-in-one on that hole.

"But it's never acceptable to be throwing water and beer bottles - we saw it a few times that weekend - and it's going to be addressed."

Monahan, speaking at the recent Players Championship - the PGA Tour's flagship event held at TPC Sawgrass in Florida - also said he was dealing with the scenes around Higgs and Dahmen.

"Harry and Joel did get carried away but it's the atmosphere we've created," he added. "We've got to recognise that's something we helped to build and when you get situations that need to be addressed, they get addressed."