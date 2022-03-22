Last updated on .From the section Golf

The Oakland Hills clubhouse, built in 1922, was ravaged by a huge fire on 17 February

Oakland Hills has been named as the host venue for the US Open in 2034 and 2051 one month after a fire destroyed the country club's clubhouse.

A blaze in which a large amount of golf memorabilia was lost caused an estimated $80m in damages in February.

The Michigan-based course has hosted the US Open six times and the US PGA Championship three times, along with the 2004 Ryder Cup.

"This is a significant and meaningful day," said club president Rick Palmer.

"The commitment of two US Opens as well as four top amateur championships is a testament to the fabulous work of everyone at Oakland Hills."

Europe won the Ryder Cup at Oakland Hills in 2004 and the course was host to Padraig Harrington's 2008 PGA Championship win.

The South Course at Oakland Hills will also host the US Women's Opens in 2031 and 2042, as well as the 2024 US Junior Amateur, 2029 US Women's Amateur, 2038 US Girls' Junior and 2047 US Amateur.