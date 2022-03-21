Georgia Hall's Saudi Ladies International win highlights golf's huge gender pay gap

By Iain CarterBBC golf correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments197

Georgia Hall
It is the second Ladies European Tour victory of Hall's career, after her 2018 Women's Open triumph

It has taken until mid-March for a British golfer to post a victory on one of the main professional tours and Georgia Hall's success in the Middle East was a fine triumph that bodes well for her 2022 season.

And in these times of hyper prize money inflation, it was also a win to highlight a continuing gender discrepancy that blights professional golf.

The 25-year-old from Bournemouth dominated the Saudi Ladies International in Jeddah from start to finish, preserving a five-stroke advantage on the final day to win in convincing fashion on Sunday.

Hall eclipsed Solheim Cup team-mates Emily Kristine Pedersen and Carlotta Ciganda to claim a winner's cheque of $135,548 (£103,000) from a $1m prize pot.

It seems a decent return for a week's work, until you consider the figures banded around last week for the launch of the men's LIV Golf International Series, fronted by former world number one Greg Norman.

Currently there are scores of leading male professionals, most of them already multi-millionaires, weighing up invitations to take part in Norman's eight-tournament series worth $25.5m per event.

The women's tournament won by Hall was presented by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), the same source of revenue that backs the LIV Golf Series.

And to be fair, this was the first of six $1m Aramco Series competitions that significantly bolster an otherwise relatively impoverished Ladies European Tour schedule.

So it is little wonder that Norman used this investment in the female game as a prime argument against claims of Saudi Arabian "sports washing" of the country's record on human rights.

As he launched his so-called Saudi Super League last week, Norman faced repeated questions regarding the recent mass execution of 81 men as well as women's rights in the Kingdom.

The 67-year-old Australian insisted that his project was nothing to do with politics but also stated: "Saudi Arabia has invested a lot of money into women's golf.

"They're the largest investor in women's golf today. So when you look at all the facts sitting out there, yes, our investor is Saudi money.

"I'm proud of that because, like I said, golf is good for the world and we're just going to grow the game of golf on a worldwide basis."

But the fact is that Saudi Arabia's investment in the female game is a mere $6m prize money, spread over half a dozen tournaments. The overall seed investment for Norman's men's series is $400m.

That's a gender pay gap in anyone's money.

And, while singling out the Saudi project, it is only fair to say this applies across the board in professional golf as well as much of the international sporting world.

Yes, the R&A and United States Golf Association have sought to narrow the discrepancy - the prize fund for this year's AIG Women's Open at Muirfield rises to $6.8m and the prize fund for the Women's US Open rises to $12m over the next four years.

But both events still lag behind their male equivalents. They remain some way short of the examples of the four tennis grand slams - Wimbledon, the Australian, French and US Opens - which all pay equal prize money.

The female footballers of the United States won a court case last month entitling them to the same pay as their male counterparts in a deal that nets them $24m plus bonuses.

This is a growing direction of travel and despite efforts by some of the governing bodies, golf remains among the back markers.

Norman constantly talks about his desire to "grow the game of golf" as do so many other stakeholders running the sport.

So, how about genuinely turning attention to a still largely neglected 50% of the world's population? How about making it a much more attractive proposition to them?

Those running golf in all its guises talk about modernising, making sure the sport is relevant to modern life and still thriving 50 years from now. There is broad agreement that ridding the game of its sexist, elitist reputation is a key priority.

Yet at a time when more and more cash is being thrown at professionals, it continues to land in grotesquely disproportionate piles and ending up in already bulging male sized back pockets.

This week, the 64 man field at the WGC Matchplay in Austin, Texas will split $12m. When former Olympic champion Inbee Park defends the JTBC Classic in California, on the LPGA Tour, the purse is $1.5m.

Next week's Chevron Championship, the first major of the year, is worth $5m.

For the coming seven weeks the world's best female players compete for purses totalling less than was on offer for the men in one week on the PGA Tour at this month's $20m Players Championship.

Over the next fortnight in South Africa on the Ladies European Tour purses total $550,000. Most competitors will show up for successive events knowing they will make a substantial loss.

'It's market forces,' goes the argument. Well if you want to "grow the game" perhaps you need to be radical and shift the market in the way the now booming tennis grand slams did earlier this century?

Maybe golf could be more widely seen as the enlightening force it perhaps has the potential to be?

Possibly that would attract more sponsors and media rights, from companies run by executives who regard it just that their daughters have the same earning potential as their sons?

'The women aren't as good as the men,' is another excuse that gets thrown in. Well, in Saudi Arabia last Sunday American Kelly Whaley rolled in a record eight consecutive birdies in a closing 63.

That is golf of the highest quality. Ask the best male player in your club to have a go (he can use the red tees) at trying to match that achievement.

Good luck with that.

And the 24-year-old Whaley still trailed the winner Hall by eight shots. As I say, it was an excellent victory for the Brit.

She is no doubt grateful for her win, the Saudi investment - such as it is - and the cheque she is banking.

But look at the bigger picture in golf right now. Hall, and the other elite female pros deserve way more for such

Comments

Join the conversation

197 comments

  • Comment posted by Spud500, today at 13:47

    Until woman play and watch golf in similar numbers to men this is a non-issue.

    Women fashion designs and models get paid more than the men because more woman are interested in fashion.

    While disparities can be caused by discrimination it’s not always the case. A bit of common sense should be applied too.

    • Reply posted by Jimbobpratt, today at 13:51

      Jimbobpratt replied:
      BBC being BBC. The headline could have focused on the actual golfing element.

  • Comment posted by MKMAT, today at 13:51

    This article fails to address the main reason for the lack of prize money, audience figures. Tournaments need sponsors and sponsors need an audience. Please do not think that the sponsors are providing money for the love of the game. It is a business pure and simple and they need returns. Perhaps the women's pay will catch up but only when they achieve the same viewing numbers as men.

    • Reply posted by Raedwulf, today at 14:30

      Raedwulf replied:
      Absolutely. I do get fed up with this nonsense. Women's X; whether the X is golf, football, whatever; is not the same as men's X. They are entirely different sports &, more to the point, entirely different BUSINESSES. If Mariah Carey makes more than Ed Sheeran, does anyone moan? Does anyone care? Does anyone complain that cricketers aren't paid as much as football players?

  • Comment posted by aintnofool, today at 13:51

    Ironic that women play in a country with horrendous women's rights issues but the issue appears to be how much $$$ they miss out on.

    • Reply posted by Des Wigwam, today at 14:23

      Des Wigwam replied:
      Exactly, the story should be how much freedom and rights the women of these countries have.

  • Comment posted by Keep the Faith, today at 13:50

    Ultimately far less people watch the (excellent and supremely talented) ladies play, therefore sponsorship for purses etc... is far lower. When the game is grown to the level of the men's game the purses will equalise.

    Tennis is a good example. Much closer split of viewers, much closer split of prize money. This is basic economics.

    • Reply posted by Nk45, today at 13:54

      Nk45 replied:
      My own view but generally own watch mens tennis even if a brit lady is playing. sorry just not the same standard. However I will enjoy a mixed tennis morning tomorrow at my local club

  • Comment posted by Ken w, today at 14:04

    The gender pay gap in sports is getting boring now. Should a man and a women be paid the same for a normal job that they can do at the same level? Absolutely. Should they be paid the same in an area where the men's game attracts far more interest and investment than the women's? No. If and when the day comes that women tv audiences etc are the same, the revenue will be the same. Until then......

    • Reply posted by MoonLander, today at 14:14

      MoonLander replied:
      TV audiences will not be the same until TV coverage is the same. The LGPA tends to be broadcast in the early hours of the morning, after the live mens coverage has finished, or on the YouTube channel. Agree that it would need the same level of investment. Neither the mens or womens tournaments could generate the prize money from gate receipts alone.

  • Comment posted by pcnich, today at 13:45

    Well lets have open gender golf tournaments. If they think they are as worth as much money as the geezers, prove it and stop whinging

    • Reply posted by Keep the Faith, today at 13:51

      Keep the Faith replied:
      ability is no measure of how much a sportsperson is paid. See Maguire, H for more details.

  • Comment posted by Ellis11, today at 13:49

    We all know that the judgement on the USWMNT was hocus pocus. They literally get paid more than the men now. Also Women's in tennis Grand Slams get paid more per hour/game than the men.

    • Reply posted by Raedwulf, today at 14:43

      Raedwulf replied:
      The usual stupid argument. Tennis players are paid by the MATCH, not the hour. You also missed that from Graf (at least) onwards, women always said they'd happily play 5 sets, only no-one asked!

      It could & should have been worked out how much revenue the men's & women's games generate & been pro-rata'd accordingly (& if the women generate more...). But it was easier for the GSs to cave in! :-/

  • Comment posted by DaveG, today at 13:55

    Also strange to see the ladies condoning Saudi's disgusting treatment of women, by playing there in the first placer

    • Reply posted by OffshoreFistral, today at 14:33

      OffshoreFistral replied:
      This is a very closed minded view, if sports were not playing there the atrocities would not be in the public domain and there wouldn't be a drive for change.

      The only way these countries will develop is by being brought in to modern society rather than being hidden away behind closed doors.

  • Comment posted by Wonshort, today at 13:57

    The women's tour does not attract the spectators, sponsors or media income. Simple really...equality is based on the economics...nothing to do with gender!

    • Reply posted by Andy, today at 14:46

      Andy replied:
      But does it attract more or less than 6/400 spectators, sponsors or media income? If the mens game is getting $400m in prize money and the ladies game is getting $6m, does that directly correlate to the criteria that you have laid out, or are the ladies missing out or are the men missing out? I don't know the answer but it would be interesting to know in order to have an informed view

  • Comment posted by Sidney Bernstein, today at 13:54

    In the interests of gender equality, perhaps Mr. Carter could vacate the role of BBC Golf Correspondent, and be replaced by a female?

    • Reply posted by grahamclark, today at 14:35

      grahamclark replied:
      Every sport is doing it on the BBC (and to an extent Sky). This is to promote “diversity” and has nothing to do with talent, rather with the BBC agenda. Look at Football Focus on Saturdays - now just manages to fit in a bit of premiership football between pieces on women’s football and whatever LGBT+ event is their topic of the month. Would love to see how far viewing figures have fallen.

  • Comment posted by armchair_genius, today at 14:05

    Sport is entertainment. What you earn depends on how much people want to watch what you do. There are plenty of amazing sportsmen and women in lower profile sports who don't even earn what this woman did. Is that fair? Not really, but its how the system works. No one is entitled to a living.

    • Reply posted by OrangeRuggedOwl, today at 14:40

      OrangeRuggedOwl replied:
      unless your an old etonian

  • Comment posted by batmeister, today at 14:11

    It’s not a pay gap. You don’t get paid to play golf as if it were a salaried position. You win a share of the prize fund put up by the sponsors. If it’s lower in the womens game then find better sponsors. Utter nonsense to say this is a pay gap issue

  • Comment posted by dingyman, today at 14:01

    While women compete in different classes to men, prizes will always reflect public interest in those two different classes.

    It could be argued that Women’s Tennis Grand Slam tournaments overpay women, who only play 2-3 sets Vs Mens 3-5 sets.

    Unequal work but demanding equal pay

    • Reply posted by Munch58, today at 14:34

      Munch58 replied:
      The average course yardage on events played on PGA Tour is 7,200-7,300 yards. On the LPGA Tour it is 6,200 to 6,600 yards.

  • Comment posted by Low Salt Chip Shop Curry, today at 14:02

    This is not a matter of "pay" this is not "pay" it is PRIZE MONEY driven by market forces. I very much support women's golf I enjoy watching it. The money earned however is related to interest & in turn revenue the product creates. If the women's game as a product generates twice as much revenue as the men's game then I would wholly support Miss Hall receiving twice as much prize money as the men.

  • Comment posted by William Munny, today at 13:57

    Several sports have parity for women (archery, horse racing, formula E, darts, hockey and several others) However, the female equivalents for football, rugby, cricket and golf are way off in terms of interest, quality and therefore sponsorship & adverting dollars....hence the lower winnings in comparison.

  • Comment posted by DaveG, today at 13:53

    Its a pay versus income thing. The mens tour attracts 10 times as many spectators and sponsors. Womens gold doesn't sell. Same as womens football, the BBC might be pushing it hard, but wih average gates of only 2,000, it is only Premier League in name. Gold prize money is the opposite of womens tennis, where the women get paid the same as men, but for only doing half the work

  • Comment posted by HappyIsMoho, today at 13:53

    Less market and public interest in the women's game, consequently means it generates less money than the men's game. Therefore the prize money will reflect that

  • Comment posted by judorick, today at 14:19

    There is no pay gap

    There's an EARNINGS gap. Earnings are determined by the market.

    And the market doesn't like women's sport as much as men's. If it did sponsors would climb over each other to provide bigger prizemoney for women's events.

    It's not about what the players do in the competition. It's about how popular that is with viewers

    Bums on seats in other words

    • Reply posted by Annette, today at 14:21

      Annette replied:
      Another thought is that sports management and marketing has been a male cartel for decades.

  • Comment posted by Cabbage70, today at 13:59

    Why don’t you ask Kelly Whaley to play in the next DP World Tour event and see how many shots she misses the cut by Iain?

    • Reply posted by OffshoreFistral, today at 14:30

      OffshoreFistral replied:
      As long as she was off an appropriate tee then I suggest she would be very competitive.

  • Comment posted by Mr B, today at 13:50

    It just proves that men's golf tournaments receive more in tv money and sponsorship than women's tournaments. If the BBC bought the Women's Open for £500bn per year, the prize money would be astronomical and the men would be transitioning pretty quickly.

Top Stories