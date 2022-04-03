Last updated on .From the section Golf

The Masters 2022 Venue: Augusta National Golf Club, Georgia Date: 7-10 April Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text on the BBC Sport website and app; watch highlights on BBC Two and online.

The 86th Masters takes place from 7-10 April and you can follow the action on BBC TV, radio and digital platforms.

A capacity crowd is expected at Augusta for the first time since 2019 after the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

Five-time champion Tiger Woods and last year's winner Hideki Matsuyama are among the players set to take to the famous course.

You can watch highlights of all four rounds on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online, with live radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra.

There will also be live text commentary, in-play clips, reaction and analysis on the BBC Sport website and mobile app every day of the tournament.

BBC TV, radio & online coverage times

All times BST and subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Wednesday, 6 April

The Masters 2021 Review

15:15-16:15 - BBC Two

Thursday, 7 April

Round one live

12:00-01:00 - Live text commentary on BBC Sport website and mobile app

22:00-01:00 - Radio 5 Sports Extra (20:00-22:30 simulcast on 5 Live)

Friday, 8 April

Round one highlights

00:00-01:30 - BBC Two

08:30-10:00 - BBC Two (repeat)

Round two live

12:00-01:00 - Live text commentary on BBC Sport website and mobile app

22:00-01:00 - Radio 5 Sports Extra

Saturday, 9 April

Round two highlights

00:00-01:30 - BBC Two

09:00-10:30 - BBC Two (repeat)

Round three live

18:00-01:00 - Live text commentary on BBC Sport website and mobile app

20:00-01:00 - Radio 5

Sunday, 10 April

Round three highlights

00:00-01:30 - BBC Two

07:00-08:30 - BBC Two (repeat)

Round four live

18:00-01:00 - Live text commentary on BBC Sport website and mobile app

20:00-00:30 - Radio 5

Monday, 11 April

Round four highlights

00:00-02:00 - BBC Two

13:00-15:00 - BBC Two

National and regional variations

You can view TV and Red Button broadcasts on BBC iPlayer and listen to our radio sports programming on BBC Sounds.

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.