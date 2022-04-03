Masters 2022: BBC coverage details and times for TV, radio and digital platforms
Last updated on .From the section Golf
|The Masters 2022
|Venue: Augusta National Golf Club, Georgia Date: 7-10 April
|Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text on the BBC Sport website and app; watch highlights on BBC Two and online.
The 86th Masters takes place from 7-10 April and you can follow the action on BBC TV, radio and digital platforms.
A capacity crowd is expected at Augusta for the first time since 2019 after the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.
Five-time champion Tiger Woods and last year's winner Hideki Matsuyama are among the players set to take to the famous course.
You can watch highlights of all four rounds on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online, with live radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra.
There will also be live text commentary, in-play clips, reaction and analysis on the BBC Sport website and mobile app every day of the tournament.
BBC TV, radio & online coverage times
All times BST and subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.
Wednesday, 6 April
The Masters 2021 Review
15:15-16:15 - BBC Two
Thursday, 7 April
Round one live
12:00-01:00 - Live text commentary on BBC Sport website and mobile app
22:00-01:00 - Radio 5 Sports Extra (20:00-22:30 simulcast on 5 Live)
Friday, 8 April
Round one highlights
00:00-01:30 - BBC Two
08:30-10:00 - BBC Two (repeat)
Round two live
12:00-01:00 - Live text commentary on BBC Sport website and mobile app
22:00-01:00 - Radio 5 Sports Extra
Saturday, 9 April
Round two highlights
00:00-01:30 - BBC Two
09:00-10:30 - BBC Two (repeat)
Round three live
18:00-01:00 - Live text commentary on BBC Sport website and mobile app
20:00-01:00 - Radio 5
Sunday, 10 April
Round three highlights
00:00-01:30 - BBC Two
07:00-08:30 - BBC Two (repeat)
Round four live
18:00-01:00 - Live text commentary on BBC Sport website and mobile app
20:00-00:30 - Radio 5
Monday, 11 April
Round four highlights
00:00-02:00 - BBC Two
13:00-15:00 - BBC Two
National and regional variations
You can view TV and Red Button broadcasts on BBC iPlayer and listen to our radio sports programming on BBC Sounds.
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.